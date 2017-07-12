Technavio's latest market research report on the global vision guided robotics marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

New developments in robotics and its applications, with large scale funding and investments in the research field, will contribute to the growth of the global vision guided robotics market. Trends such as automation and Industry 4.0 are expected to promote the use of autonomous mobile robots on a large scale and help industries to eliminate human errors by minimizing dependence on manual workers for repetitive jobs.

"According to Sushmit Chakroborty, a lead analyst at Technavio for roboticsresearch, "The global vision guided robotics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 12% during the forecast period, owing to the development of 3D-vision system, which will enable autonomous mobile robots to find their path and plan the movement accordingly."

The top three emerging market trends driving the global vision guided robotics market according to Technavio research analysts are:

3D-multi imaging and image scanning

Automation and Industry 4.0 with vision guided robots

Flexible assembly lines

3D-multi imaging and image scanning

Autonomous mobile robots have cameras and sensors that help them to find their suitable path and identify complex images. With rapidly transforming industrial trends, the robotic industry has witnessed a transformation from 2D-vision system to 3D-vision system, which allows these robots to view objects more accurately. Vision-guided robots are used for applications that require precision, accuracy, and speed.

"3D multi-imaging and image scanning techniques allow robots to capture multiple images from all dimensions, which are later scanned to match similar objects. This determines the actual height, shape, and size of these objects, thereby enabling the robots to assemble the parts in a more detailed and precise manner," says Sushmit.

Automation and Industry 4.0 with vision guided robots

Manufacturers focus on delivering better quality of products, improved production, speed, and minimizing risk to human life. Moreover, there are applications that require precision in factory automation. Vision-guided robots provide cost-effective methods to achieve automation on a larger scale with better precision.

A global issue of rising aging population and labor cost are effectively addressed by vision-guided robots, which can perform tasks similar to human workers. Vision guided systems also enable robots to make intuitive decisions. Vision-guided robots provide improved efficiency while performing operations. With vision-guided robots, human interference has decreased drastically, as these robots need not be monitored continuously, allowing them to execute the operations independently.

Flexible assembly lines

The decrease in cost of electronic components has led to developments in the robotic industry. Vision-guided robots are able to visualize objects clearly. The 2D-vision system enables robots to determine object movement, shape, and size. Improved and emerging technologies such as 3D-vision systems, allow these robots to determine depth and height of objects. Therefore, such systems help these robots to adopt changes in assembly lines and product designs making the assembly lines flexible to change. Flexible assembly lines provide cost-effective production, leading to better precision and speed. Feasibility in operations achieved by flexible assembly lines will drive the vision guided robotics market during the forecast period.

