The global electric cars market continues to grow rapidly and the latest breakthrough in theglobal auto industry has been the increased demand and adoption of electric cars. There are now over 2 million electric cars on the road, marking an impressive leap from virtually zero electric cars on the road fifteen years ago.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170711006662/en/

BizVibe Examines the Electric Cars Market: From Zero to 2 Million on the Road in Fifteen Years (Graphic: Business Wire)

In a recent article titled Electric Cars Market: From Zero to 2 Million in Fifteen Years, BizVibe takes a look at the significant growth of global electric car sales and how government organizations in many nations are trying to push the mass adoption of electric vehicles.

BizVibenotes that newly registered electric cars around the world hit a new record in 2016, with over 750,000 electric cars sold worldwide, meaning that the total global electric car stock exceeded 2 million units in 2016, registering a market growth of 60% year-on-year. China is currently the largest electric vehicles market in the world when it comes to sales and stocks. In 2016, over 350,000 electric vehicles were sold in China.

When it comes to electric vehicle market share by country, Norway leads with 29% of all electric car market share, followed by the Netherlands and Sweden in second and third places, with 6.4% and 3.4% electric car market shares respectively. China, France and the United Kingdom all have electric car market shares close to the 1.5% range. Meanwhile, a multi-government program named the Electric Vehicle Initiative has been introduced recently, with the aim of driving market share of electric vehicles to 30% worldwide by 2030.

Read the entire article here

BizVibe is home to over seven million companies across 700+ industries. Using BizVibe's platform, users can generate leads, shortlist prospects, network with businesses from around the world, and trade seamlessly.

The BizVibe platform allows you to discover the highest quality leads and make meaningful connections with companies of interest, all in real-time. Claim your company profile for freeand let BizVibe connect you with potential business partners. To make things as simple as possible, use the BizVibe Chatbot to create new business opportunities

About BizVibe

The single-minded focus of BizVibe's platform is to make networking easier. Over the years, we've searched far and wide to figure out how businesses connect and enable trade. That first interaction is usually fraught with the uncertainty of finding a potential partner vs. a potential nightmare. With this in mind, we've designed a robust set of tools to help companies generate leads, shortlist prospects, network with businesses from around the world and trade seamlessly.

BizVibe is headquartered in Toronto, and has offices in London, Bangalore and Beijing. For more information on the BizVibe network, please contact us

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170711006662/en/

Contacts:

BizVibe

Jesse Maida

BizVibe Media Marketing Executive

media@bizvibe.com