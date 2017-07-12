Pomerantz LLP: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Endo International plc - ENDP

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2017 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Endo International plc ("Endo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ENDP). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Endo and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

On May 15, 2017, post-market, Reuters reported that Orange County, New York had sued Endo, along with other pharmaceutical companies, accusing the Company of engaging in fraudulent marketing that downplayed the risks of prescription opioid painkillers. On this news, Endo's share price fell $0.94, or 6.98%, over the following two trading days to close at $12.52 on May 17, 2017.

On June 8, 2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration instructed Endo to pull its opioid painkiller Opana ER from the U.S. market, citing Opana's "high risk of abuse and potential to help spread HIV and hepatitis C." On this news, Endo's share price fell $2.29 or 16.62%, to close at $11.49 on June 19, 2017.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Florida, and Los Angeles, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP