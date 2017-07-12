Virtual Reality Developers Conference (VRDC) Announces New 2017 Asia Event Taking Place November 15-16 in Shanghai

Call for Papers Open Through August 10

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Virtual Reality Developers Conference (VRDC), the premier event for creators of immersive VR, AR, and MR experiences, today announced dates and location for an expanded edition, VRDC Asia. To meet the growing demand in China for high-quality education and networking opportunities, VRDC Asia will deliver relevant regional content hosted by a new Advisory Board. The two-day event will bring together designers, programmers, business professionals, producers, artists, and audio practitioners to share best practices, demo new technology, create new business partnerships, and exchange ideas with innovators shaping the industry.

VRDC Asia will take placeNovember 15-16, 2017at the Renaissance Shanghai Zhongshan Park in Shanghai, China.To register or submit your speaking abstract byAugust 10, visit: vrdconf.com/asia/

VRDC Event Expansion

To meet the growing demand for high-quality content in the space of VR, AR, and MR on a global scale, VRDC Asia will bring valuable insights covering games, entertainment, education & training, innovation and more. For the first time, the event will bring the industry's latest research to Shanghai as China's VR hardware market is experiencing explosive growth with strong investment, widespread infrastructure deployment, exciting new content, and new major players entering the space. This year's critical coverage areas will include:

-Innovation Track

- Education & Training Track

-Game VR/AR Track

-Entertainment VR/AR Track

-Partners Track

"Virtual reality has continued to grow to new heights -this was even more apparent after witnessing the popularity of our co-located VRDC at GDC event in addition to our inaugural VRDC Fall event last year," saidSimon Carless, Executive Vice Preseident, GDC. "Considering China's incredible strides in the space, it was a natural step to bring the successful VRDC event to Shanghai where our community can continue to explore this growing industry and foster new relationships critical to its continued expansion."

Call for Submissions Now Open: VRDC is seeking the latest research and innovations in VR, AR and MR for November's lineup. Potential speakers may submit detailed technical and business-centric talks today throughAugust 10. For more information, visit:vrdconf.com/asia/conference/callforpapers.php

New Advisory Board: VRDC Asia is building an advisory board of seasoned industry professionals to volunteer their time to curate conference content at VRDC Asia. They will work to ensure that the quality of the content provided to attendees is high-level, relevant, and timely. Below are recently announced members of the new VRDC Asia Advisory Board:

-Noah Falstein, formerly Chief Game Designer, Google

-Jenna Seiden, Head of Content Acquisitions and Partnerships, Viveport, HTC

Show Floor + Sponsors: VRDC will include a significant vendor area showcasing the latest innovations and advances in Virtual Reality. Those interested in exhibiting at this year's show should visitvrdconf.com/asia/sponsors/ for more information.

About Virtual Reality Developers Conference

Virtual Reality Developers Conferences bring together creators of amazing, immersive VR, AR, and MR experiences to share best practices and demo new technology. Brought to you by the organizers of the Game Developers Conference (GDC), VRDC events bring you the state of the art in producing content for immersive experiences of all kinds including games, entertainment, brand experience, healthcare, training, and more. To learn more and to register, visit:vrdconf.com/asia/

VRDC is organized by UBM plc.