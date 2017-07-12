

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has tracked lower in back-to-back sessions, retreating almost 15 points or 0.4 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,200-point plateau and the market may find a measure of traction on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is rudderless, ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's testimony before Congress. The European markets were slightly lower and the U.S. bourses were mixed but flat - and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday despite gains from the financials and properties.



For the day, the index fell 9.59 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 3,203.04 after trading between 3,199.22 and 3,226.91. The Shenzhen Composite Index shed 13.77 points or 0.72 percent to end at 1,891.60.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China climbed 1.42 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China jumped 1.20 percent, Bank of China collected 0.81 percent, Vanke advanced 1.31 percent, Gemdale added 0.57 percent, PetroChina was unchanged, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) gained 0.16 percent, Zijin Mining skidded 1.98 percent and China Life surged 4.65 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is murky as stocks showed a lack of direction on Tuesday before ending mixed.



The S&P eased 1.90 points or 0.1 percent to 2,425.53, while the Dow added 0.55 points or 0.1 percent to 21,409.07 and the NASDAQ rose 16.91 points or 0.3 percent to 6,193.30.



Traders were reluctant to make moves ahead of Yellen's comments, which could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates ahead of the central bank's monetary policy meeting later this month.



Traders also reacted to news Donald Trump Jr. released a chain of emails that led to his meeting with a Russian lawyer and indicate the Kremlin's support for President Donald Trump's campaign.



The latest revelations represent another headache for the White House amid an ongoing investigation of alleged Russian meddling in last year's election.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX