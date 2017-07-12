Drip Irrigation Market Worth 6.54 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, July 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Drip Irrigation Marketby Component (Emitters, Drip Tubes/Drip Lines, Filters, Valves, and Pressure Pumps), Emitter/Dripper Type (Inline and Online), Application (Surface and Subsurface), Crop Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the Global Drip Irrigation Market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.78 Billion in 2017; this market is projected to reach USD 6.54 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 11.60% from 2017 to 2022.

Browse 108 Market Data Tables and 29 Figures spread through 175 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Drip Irrigation Market - Global Forecast to 2022"

The market is driven by factors such as climatic changes, depletion of water resources, decrease in arable land, and rise in population to cover the growing needs of food requirements. Moreover, high demand in developing countries such as India and China is attributed to schemes that help incorporate sustainable agricultural practices. As a result, several key players have entered into agreements with local government authorities to support their irrigation projects.

"Inline emitters segment is projected to remain in the higher growth curve in the next five years"

The demand for inline emitters has been increasing as they are used for both closely and widely spaced crops. Factors such as efficient use of water & fertilizers and convenient installation settings of the emitters have fueled its market growth as compared to online emitters. Inline emitters allow the crop growers to be flexible in strategizing the irrigation plan, whether to implement surface or subsurface irrigation, based on their cropping pattern.

"Drip tubes/drip lines segment is projected to be the fastest-growing component in the Drip Irrigation Market"

Drip tubes/drip lines uniformly distribute water to the outlets at the base of plants. They are available in numerous sizes and thickness, are usually black in color, and are sunlight-resistant. The increase in demand for drip tubes/drip lines is attributed to the continuous need to replace drip tubes after a period of two to three years as compared to other components.

"Efficient use of water & fertilizers and support from governments as well as national and international associations key to success in the Asia-Pacific region"

High growth was observed in the Asia-Pacific Drip Irrigation Market over the past few years. The main reasons for this are the continuous rise in population, efficient use of water, enhancement in crop yields, and increase in demand for food grains. China and India constituted the largest country-level markets in the Asia-Pacific region in 2016.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. These companies include Jain Irrigation Systems Limited (India), Netafim Limited (Israel), Rain Bird Corporation (U.S.), The Toro Company (U.S.), EPC Industries Limited(India), and Eurodrip S.A. (Greece); these are some of the well-established and financially stable players that have been operating in the industry for several years. Other players include Hunter Industries Incorporated(U.S.), Rivulis Irrigation Limited (Israel), Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), Shanghai Huawei Water Saving Irrigation Corp., Ltd. (China), Antelco Pty Ltd (Australia), and Elgo Irrigation Ltd. (Israel).

