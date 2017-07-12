

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the biotech stocks that made their way onto the Day's Gainers & Losers' list of July 11, 2017.



GAINERS



1. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA)



Gained 41.38% to close Tuesday's (July 11) trading at $26.00.



News: The Company reported positive top line results from its phase II study of Ralinepag in the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.



According to the trial results, Ralinepag was associated with a statistically significant absolute change from baseline in pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR) compared to placebo. The drug candidate also demonstrated numerical improvement in 6-minute walk distance (6MWD).



The Company plans to move Ralinepag expeditiously toward a phase III clinical program.



Recent event:



Arena implemented a 1-for-10 reverse stock split, which came into effect on June 19, 2017.



2. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD)



Gained 25.93% to close Tuesday's trading at $12.92.



News: The FDA has informed the Company that the existing data are sufficient to support submission of NDA for Migalastat for Fabry disease.



Previously, the regulatory agency had told the Company that a phase III study be conducted to assess Gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms prior to an NDA submission.



The Company plans to submit the NDA for Migalastat, seeking accelerated approval, in the fourth quarter of 2017.



Migalastat is approved under the brand name Galafold in the European Union. Approved by the European Commission on May 30, 2016, Galafold brought in sales of $4.96 million last year.



3. Verastem Inc. (VSTM)



Gained 16.23% to close Tuesday's trading at $4.01.



News: The Company announced the appointment of Julie Feder as Chief Financial Officer.



In today's PR, the Company noted that it looks forward to the final data readout of its phase 3 DUO study evaluating Duvelisib in chronic lymphocytic leukemia.



To know more about Verastem, read our Company Spotlight column.



4. Evogene Ltd. (EVGN)



Gained 12.16% to close Tuesday's trading at $5.44.



News: The Company announced that in model plant validation testing, it has been successful in discovering genes showing resistance to Fusarium species of fungi. Stalk rot, one of the most common and destructive diseases of maize, is caused by Fusarium.



Evogene has a crop disease collaboration with Monsanto Co. focused on the discovery of candidate genes predicted to provide resistance to Stalk Rot disease caused by multiple Fusarium species.



With positive results having been obtained in model plant validation testing, the top prioritized genes are now advancing to testing in Monsanto's corn pipeline.



Evogene also announced the completion of candidate gene discovery stage in Monsanto yield and abiotic stress collaboration for the development of improved seed traits primarily in corn and soy.



5. NovoCure Limited (NVCR)



Gained 10.50% to close Tuesday's trading at $20.00.



News: The Company is slated to make a presentation of its latest data on evaluating induced electric fields in human head models, evaluating electric field distribution in patients treated using human models, and determining the dielectric properties of human skin on July 13, 2017 at the 39th Annual International Conference of the IEEE Engineering in Medicine and Biology Society.



Near-term catalysts:



-- Initiate Phase 3 pivotal trial of its proprietary therapy called TTFields in locally advanced pancreatic cancer in the second half of 2017 (TTFields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.) -- Initiate a Phase 3 pivotal trial of TTFields in recurrent ovarian cancer in 2018. -- Data readout from a Phase 2 pilot trial of TTFields (STELLAR trial) in mesothelioma in 2018. -- Data readout from a Phase 3 pivotal trial of TTFields (METIS trial) in brain metastases in 2020. -- Data readout from a Phase 3 pivotal trial of TTFields (LUNAR trial) in non-small cell lung cancer expected in 2021.



6. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA)



Gained 8.29% to close Tuesday's trading at $36.19.



News: No news



Upcoming event:



The Company plans to issue its fiscal third quarter financial results press release, and hold a conference call regarding those results, on August 7, 2017.



7. Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)



Gained 7.43% to close Tuesday's trading at $20.96.



News: No news



Recent event:



On July 10, 2017, the Company announced positive preclinical results for NKTR-358, a first-in-class resolution therapeutic for autoimmune disease. The new preclinical data demonstrated that treatment with NKTR-358 induces profound regulatory T cell effects and suppresses inflammation in multiple preclinical models.



LOSERS



1. Tocagen Inc. (TOCA)



Lost 7.39% to close Tuesday's trading at $10.90.



News: No news



Recent event: On April 19, 2017, the Company announced the closing of its IPO and exercise of underwriters' option to purchase additional shares, which were sold at a price of $10.00 each.



Pipeline:



Tocagen's lead product candidate is a combination of an investigational biologic, Toca 511, and an investigational small molecule, Toca FC, designed to be used together.



Near-term catalyst:



-- A phase 2/3 clinical trial of Toca 511 & Toca FC, for the treatment of patients with recurrent brain cancer, dubbed Toca 5, is underway. Top-line results from the phase 2 portion of the Toca 5 study are anticipated in the first half of 2018.



2. ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)



Lost 7.34% to close Tuesday's trading at $6.82.



News: No news



Recent event:



On June 26, 2017, the Company presented initial data from phase I trial of IMGN779 in acute myeloid leukemia. The results demonstrated favorable safety profile with repeat dosing and no dose-limiting toxicities.



Near-term catalysts:



-- The Company anticipates filing an investigational new drug (IND) application for IMGN632 to treat a range of hematological malignancies in the third quarter of 2017. -- ImmunoGen also anticipates advancing the first development candidate under its collaboration with CytomX into preclinical development this year.



3. G1 THERAPEUTICS INC. (GTHX)



Lost 6.49% to close Tuesday's trading at $15.56.



News: No news



Recent event: The Company made its debut on the NASDAQ on May 17, 2017, offering its shares at a price of $15.00 each.



The Company has 3 drug candidates in its pipeline namely, Trilaciclib, G1T38 and G1T48.



A phase II study of Trilaciclib for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and a phase 1b/2a study of G1T38 for the treatment of ER+, HER2- breast cancer are underway. G1T48 is currently in IND-enabling studies, and is on track for Phase 1 clinical development in the fourth quarter of 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX