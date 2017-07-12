Latest innovation in security, fire and safety products by global leading brands at the fifth edition of IFSEC Southeast Asia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The fifth edition of Southeast Asia's leading security, fire and safety event, IFSEC Southeast Asia will take place at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre on 6-8 September 2017. Being the best platform for players of the whole industry to converge, the three-day event will showcase more than 350 world-leading brands attracting more than 10,000 trade visitors coming from around the region.

Organised by United Business Media (M) Sdn Bhd, the event is supported by Malaysia's Ministry of Home Affairs, Royal Malaysia Police, CyberSecurity Malaysia, Asian Professional Security Association (APSA) Malaysia Chapter, British Security Industry Association (BSIA) and ASIS International (Malaysia Chapter).

In his support message, the Inspector General of the Royal Malaysia Police, Tan Sri Dato' Sri Khalid Bin Abu Bakar said: "I believe a major international event such as IFSEC Southeast Asia is an essential platform for all industry players to continue sharing experiences, creating partnership and promoting the overall development of the security industry. This is an invaluable opportunity to get up to speed on the latest technological advances and develop regional co-operation."

Leading brands from around the globe are utilising IFSEC Southeast Asia 2017 as the platform to meet with industry players from the region. Some of the leading brands on the show floor are Seagate, Dahua, Comnet, Nemtek, BFT, Entrypass, Falcon Safe, Golmar, Mobotix, MicroEngine, Senzo, Ozak, Stratel, Union Light, Videx and many more. Visitors will have an abundance of choice with a variety of product categories including CCTV, access control and biometrics, cybersecurity, fire alarms/detection/protection, data protection systems, intelligent home systems, remote monitoring systems, signalling services, surveillance equipment, wireless alarm security, and many more.

For the fifth edition, IFSEC Southeast Asia is introducing an all-new free-to-attend seminar sessions that will highlight security, fire, safety and cybersecurity. The three-day sessions will feature industry experts discussing the latest case studies, technology updates and overview of the market in ASEAN. For more details on product updates, visitors may attend the annual IFSEC Technology Showcase that consists of IFSEC Southeast Asia exhibitor's presentations.

CyberSecurity Malaysia will organise its annual seminar on the show floor, highlighting the latest cybersecurity case studies and protection methods. Seminar admission is free for all visitors.

Meanwhile, for the first time, ASIS International (Malaysia Chapter) will also organise a free seminar that will talk on Technical Surveillance Countermeasures, Legal Perspective to Computer/Cyber Crimes and other interesting topics.

IFSEC Southeast Asia 2017 is a must-attend event for purchasers, specifiers, industry professionals and other related industry players from architecture, banking/financial services, communication, construction, data centre, distributor/exporter/importer, hotel, installer, system integrator, IT, manufacturer, oil and gas, property developer, utilities, and more.

Be sure not to miss the fifth edition of IFSEC Southeast Asia this coming September. Admission is free for all industry players. Take the opportunity to meet directly with experts representing world-renowned brands and listen to them at the seminars.

We are looking forward to have you at IFSEC Southeast Asia 2017 from 6 to 8 September 2017 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre. For more information, please go to www.ifsecsea.com.

