

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen (AMGN) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for BLINCYTO (blinatumomab) to include overall survival data from the Phase 3 TOWER study. The approval converts BLINCYTO's accelerated approval to a full approval.



The sBLA approval also included data from the Phase 2 ALCANTARA study supporting the treatment of patients with Philadelphia chromosome-positive (Ph+) relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). The approval expands the indication of BLINCYTO for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor ALL in adults and children.



BLINCYTO, the first single-agent immunotherapy to treat patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative (Ph-) relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor ALL, was previously granted breakthrough therapy designation and accelerated approval. It is also the first-and-only FDA-approved CD19-directed CD3 bispecific T cell engager (BiTE) immunotherapy, and the first bispecific antibody construct from Amgen's BiTE platform.



