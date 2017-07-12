

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly declining on Wednesday in cautious trades ahead of Federal Reserve Char Janet Yellen's Congressional testimony later in the day and as investors digested the release of a series of emails by Donald Trump Jr. that cited Russian support for his father's 2016 presidential campaign.



The Australian market is declining, with banks among the major losers.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 30.50 points or 0.53 percent to 5,698.40. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 26.60 points or 0.46 percent to 5,741.90.



In the banking space, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank, ANZ Banking, and Westpac are lower in a range of 1.2 percent to 1.4 percent.



The major miners are higher after the price of iron ore lifted above US$65 a ton. BHP Billiton is adding 0.7 percent, Rio Tinto is advancing 0.5 and Fortescue Metals is rising more than 1 percent.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining is adding 1 percent and Evolution Mining is up 0.5 percent, even as gold prices were flat overnight.



Among oil stocks, Santos is rising 1 percent and Oil Search is advancing 0.2 percent, while Woodside Petroleum is declining 0.3 percent after crude oil prices rose overnight.



Adairs' shares are gaining more than 30 percent after the homewares retailer said it expects full-year sales to come in at the top end of its guidance after a strong second half.



In economic news, the latest survey from Westpac Bank showed that consumer confidence in Australia saw a positive bounce in July, advancing 0.4 percent to a score of 96.6. That follows the 1.8 percent decline in June to a reading of 96.2. The July reading snapped three months of decline.



Australia will also provide May data for credit card purchases and balances today.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is sharply higher against the U.S. dollar, which fell to a one-week low following the Trump emails. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7634, up from US$0.7618 on Tuesday.



The Japanese market is modestly lower, tracking a stronger yen and on caution ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's testimony before Congress.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 67.06 points or 0.33 percent to 20,128.42, off a low of 20,105.71 earlier.



The major exporters are advancing on a weaker yen. Canon is up 0.6 percent, Sony is adding 0.5 percent, Panasonic is up 0.2 percent and Toshiba is edging up less than 0.1 percent.



Western Digital has secured a temporary U.S. court order to access Toshiba databases and chip samples and has also resumed talks with Toshiba on the sale of the flash memory business this week.



Among automakers, Toyota is losing 1 percent and Honda is down 0.3 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is declining more than 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down almost 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is rising almost 1 percent, while Japan Petroleum Exploration is down 0.3 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Sumco Corp. is rising more than 4 percent, Chughai Pharmaceutical is gaining almost 3 percent and Chiyoda Corp. is up more than 2 percent.



On the flip side, Sapporo Holding is down 3 percent and FamilyMart UNY Holdings is losing almost 3 percent.



Takata has added 2.7 million airbag inflators to the largest automotive recall in U.S. history. Shares of Takata are up more than 42 percent.



In economic news, the Bank of Japan said that producer prices in Japan were flat on month in June, in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous month. On a yearly basis, prices advanced 2.1 percent - also unchanged but exceeding forecasts for 2.0 percent.



Japan will also release May results for its tertiary industry index today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 113 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, New Zealand, Singapore and Malaysia are also lower, while Shanghai, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Taiwan are higher.



On Wall Street stocks closed mixed on Tuesday after a choppy session as traders remained reluctant to make significant moves ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's semi-annual testimony before Congress.



Traders were also reacting to news Donald Trump Jr. released a chain of emails that led to his meeting with a Russian lawyer and indicate the Kremlin's support for President Donald Trump's campaign.



While the S&P 500 edged down 1.90 points or 0.1 percent to 2,425.53, the Dow inched up 0.55 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 21,409.07 and the Nasdaq rose 16.91 points or 0.3 percent to 6,193.30.



Meanwhile, the major European markets moved to the downside on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.5 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures rose on Tuesday after an industry report showed that U.S. crude inventories fell more than expected. WTI crude advanced $0.64 or 1.4 percent to close at $45.04 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



