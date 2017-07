ROMANEL-SUR-MORGES (dpa-AFX) - Logitech International (LOGI) said that it has agreed to acquire ASTRO Gaming for $85 million in cash. The acquisition is expected to close in early August.



In fiscal year 2018, Logitech expect the acquisition of ASTRO to add approximately two points of growth to the top line, and to be slightly dilutive to the bottom line in the first year, as it integrate the business and invest to expand ASTRO internationally.



