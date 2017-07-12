

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) said that David Dvorak has stepped down as President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, effective today.



The company has appointed Daniel P. Florin, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, to serve in the additional role of Interim CEO and a member of the Board of Directors until a permanent successor has been named.



Zimmer Biomet announced that it expects second quarter revenues to be approximately $1.954 billion, which would be an increase of 1.1% over the prior year period, and an increase of 2.1% on a constant currency basis. The Company had previously anticipated second quarter revenues in the range of $1.940 billion to $1.960 billion, with constant currency growth to be in the range of 2.4% to 3.4%. The Company estimates that foreign exchange rates had a favorable impact of 120 basis points relative to what was assumed in second quarter guidance.



Excluding approximately 240 basis points of contribution from the LDR Holding Corporation acquisition, second quarter 2017 revenues are expected to decrease by 1.3%, or a decrease of 0.3% on a constant currency basis, from the second quarter of 2016. This expected constant currency revenue decrease is below the Company's previously stated guidance range of growth of 0.0% to 1.0% on a similar basis.



The company also expects adjusted earnings per share for the second quarter to be at or near the bottom of its previously issued guidance range of $2.08 to $2.13.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.11 per share and revenues of $1.95 billion for the second-quarter.



Zimmer Biomet will provide further details regarding its second quarter performance and will update its 2017 sales and earnings guidance during the Company's second quarter earnings call scheduled on Thursday, July 27, 2017.



