Dr. Andy Khawaja, CEO of globally leading payment provider Allied Wallet, is featured along with his multi-billion-dollar company in this month's issue of World Financial Review

The July-August 2017 issue of World Financial Review features world-renowned Founder and CEO of Allied Wallet, Dr. Andy Khawaja, in a cover feature entitled "Limitless Vision, Infinite Possibilities."

Dr. Andy Khawaja is a familiar face of the FinTech world after being featured in dozens of magazine covers and television interviews internationally for his success in global e-commerce.

"Limitless Vision" highlights Dr. Khawaja's journey as a CEO and entrepreneur, describing his "power of vision, courage, and integrity."

"I wanted to be able to create independent careers. I wanted to help others conduct electronic business and help them expose their products to the world and be a part of something big," says Dr. Khawaja.

The article discusses Dr. Khawaja's rise to success along with his vision and his obstacles that he was able to overcome.

Dr. Khawaja's motivational spirit shines through as he not only relays where he has been, but where the company is going and how their next decade of success is mapped out.

See World Financial Review's new article with Dr. Andy Khawaja and see how this successful e-commerce entrepreneur built his empire along with his tips for how you can build your own.

