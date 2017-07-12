sprite-preloader
Fraport Traffic Figures - June and First Half 2017: Frankfurt Airport Achieves New Passenger Record

FRANKFURT, Germany, July 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Passenger Traffic at FRA hits new high also in June - Strong performance reported across Fraport's Group airports

The growth trend at Fraport AG's home base Frankfurt Airport (FRA) continues unabated: In June 2017, some 5.8 million passengers passed through FRA, representing an increase of 5.3 percent year-on-year. Helped by the early start of the summer school vacation in some parts of Germany this year, FRA thus reported its busiest June ever - with passenger traffic rising for the eighth consecutive month. Cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) also increased by 4.7 percent to 188,256 metric tons, supported by ongoing economic growth, particularly in the eurozone's industrial sector. Aircraft movements rose slightly by 0.9 percent to 41,533 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) also expanded slightly by 0.6 percent to 2.6 million metric tons in June 2017.

In the first half of 2017, Frankfurt Airport welcomed almost 30 million passengers. This represents an increase of some 1.3 million passengers (or 4.5 percent) compared to the same period in 2016, thus marking a new historic record for Frankfurt Airport. Aircraft movements rose slightly by 0.2 percent from January-to-June 2017, to 227,558 takeoffs and landings. MTOWs declined by 1.0 percent to 14.4 million metric tons. FRA's cargo volume grew by 4.8 percent in the first half of 2017, reaching almost 1.1 million metric tons - the highest first-half volume achieved in the past six years.

Fraport's international portfolio of airports showed positive performance in the first half year of 2017. Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in the capital city of Slovenia welcomed 722,943 passengers in the first six months of 2017, a 20.8 percent jump compared to the same period in the previous year (June 2017: 156,092 passengers, up 15.0 percent). Peru's Lima Airport (LIM) posted an 8.4 percent traffic increase to almost 9.7 million passengers (June 2017: 1.6 million passengers, up 9.5 percent). The Fraport Twin Star airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast also experienced strong growth. Combined, BOJ and VAR served almost 1.3 million passengers, a gain of 9.4 percent (June 2017: 852,399 passengers, up 9.3 percent). The 14 Greek airports achieved combined traffic growth of 11.9 percent or a total of 9.6 million passengers in the first half of 2017 (June 2017: 3.9 million passengers, up 16.0 percent). During the June 2017 reporting month, the busiest of the Greek airports included Rhodes Airport (RHO) with 795,470 passengers (up 9.5 percent), Thessaloniki Airport (SKG) with 653,227 passengers (up 20.5 percent), and Kerkyra Airport (CFU) on the island of Corfu with 477,099 passengers (up 8.0 percent passengers). On the Turkish Riviera, Antalya Airport (AYT) served nearly 9.5 million people in the first half of 2017, a noticeable gain of 29.4 percent year-on-year (June 2017: 3.3 million passengers, up 77.6 percent). In northern Germany, Hanover Airport (HAJ) registered about 2.6 million passengers in the January-to-June 2017 period, an increase of 4.9 percent (June 2017: 573,827 passengers, up 10.0 percent). Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, recorded strong traffic growth of 25.4 percent to 7.1 million passengers (June 2017: 1.7 million passengers, up 23.8 percent). China's Xi'an Airport (XIY) continued its dynamic growth with traffic rising by 14.4 percent to 20.1 million passengers (June 2017: 3.4 million passengers, up 15.2 percent).

Fraport Traffic Figures

June 2017

























Fraport Group Airports1


June 2017





Year to Date (YTD) 2017









Fraport

Passengers

Cargo*

Movements

Passengers

Cargo

Movements

Fully-consolidated airports

share (%)

Month

Î" %

Month

Î" %

Month

Î" %

YTD

Î" %

YTD

Î" %

YTD

Î" %

FRA

Frankfurt

Germany

100.00

5,797,653

5.3

185,094

5.1

41,533

0.9

29,954,669

4.5

1,079,716

5.3

227,558

0.2

LJU

Ljubljana

Slovenia

100.00

156,092

15.0

1,043

18.7

3,280

1.6

722,943

20.8

5,655

13.0

16,315

8.0

LIM

Lima

Peru2

70.01

1,641,088

9.5

19,909

-1.4

14,840

4.1

9,694,303

8.4

122,681

0.1

89,248

4.0

Fraport Twin Star

60.00

852,399

9.3

1,195

7.9

6,412

2.7

1,294,725

9.4

6,863

3.7

11,298

1.5

BOJ

Burgas

Bulgaria

60.00

545,600

7.5

1,185

7.9

4,068

4.8

719,786

5.2

6,715

3.0

6,072

0.7

VAR

Varna

Bulgaria

60.00

306,799

12.7

11

2.8

2,344

-0.9

574,939

15.0

148

57.9

5,226

2.4

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B

73.40

3,945,992

16.0

n.a.

n.a.

31,053

14.2

9,640,323

11.9

n.a.

n.a.

82,051

8.4

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A

73.40

2,117,261

15.2

n.a.

n.a.

16,208

13.8

5,777,486

11.1

n.a.

n.a.

47,444

8.4

CFU

Kerkyra (Corfu)

Greece

73.40

477,099

8.0

n.a.

n.a.

3,435

6.2

898,040

6.6

n.a.

n.a.

6,977

-0.1

CHQ

Chania (Crete)

Greece

73.40

439,185

11.3

n.a.

n.a.

2,749

7.3

1,169,360

6.3

n.a.

n.a.

7,742

4.4

EFL

Kefalonia

Greece

73.40

107,048

12.1

n.a.

n.a.

888

14.1

182,181

9.6

n.a.

n.a.

1,790

6.5

KVA

Kavala

Greece

73.40

48,841

17.2

n.a.

n.a.

470

10.8

103,905

10.7

n.a.

n.a.

1,321

5.8

PVK

Aktion/Preveza

Greece

73.40

98,415

23.1

n.a.

n.a.

869

24.1

155,091

18.4

n.a.

n.a.

1,647

8.1

SKG

Thessaloniki

Greece

73.40

653,227

20.5

n.a.

n.a.

5,760

19.5

2,792,961

12.3

n.a.

n.a.

24,148

11.0

ZTH

Zakynthos

Greece

73.40

293,446

21.4

n.a.

n.a.

2,037

17.9

475,948

24.9

n.a.

n.a.

3,819

21.6

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B

73.40

1,828,731

16.9

n.a.

n.a.

14,845

14.7

3,862,837

13.1

n.a.

n.a.

34,607

8.3

JMK

Mykonos

Greece

73.40

188,404

26.9

n.a.

n.a.

2,376

45.2

361,907

31.6

n.a.

n.a.

4,237

34.7

JSI

Skiathos

Greece

73.40

76,807

15.2

n.a.

n.a.

724

13.5

116,375

13.6

n.a.

n.a.

1,216

9.5

JTR

Santorini (Thira)

Greece

73.40

281,944

17.2

n.a.

n.a.

2,354

15.6

686,406

13.6

n.a.

n.a.

5,892

21.4

KGS

Kos

Grecce

73.40

374,359

27.5

n.a.

n.a.

2,604

19.7

681,993

22.0

n.a.

n.a.

5,664

10.6

MJT

Mytilene (Lesvos)

Greece

73.40

51,548

24.0

n.a.

n.a.

632

9.3

182,700

-5.3

n.a.

n.a.

2,606

-7.3

RHO

Rhodes

Greece

73.40

795,470

9.5

n.a.

n.a.

5,434

3.2

1,699,865

8.7

n.a.

n.a.

12,669

-1.3

SMI

Samos

Greece

73.40

60,199

28.2

n.a.

n.a.

721

17.0

133,591

13.1

n.a.

n.a.

2,323

11.4






















At equity consolidated airports2














AYT

Antalya

Turkey

51.00

3,347,235

77.6

n.a.

n.a.

18,809

51.8

9,487,679

29.4

n.a.

n.a.

59,790

20.0

HAJ

Hanover

Germany

30.00

573,827

10.0

1,121

-27.8

7,080

2.5

2,561,598

4.9

8,864

-8.5

36,133

-1.0

LED

St. Petersburg

Russia

25.00

1,700,237

23.8


n.a.

15,031

16.0

7,142,970

25.4

n.a.

n.a.

70,673

17.5

XIY

Xi'an

China

24.50

3,387,036

15.2

21,630

20.8

25,896

12.2

20,060,399

14.4

122,513

11.1

154,077

10.8

Frankfurt Airport3







June 2017

Month

Î" %

YTD 2017

Î" %

Passengers

5,798,139

5.3

29,956,521

4.5

Cargo (freight & mail)

188,256

4.7

1,095,907

4.8

Aircraft movements

41,533

0.9

227,558

0.2

MTOW (in metric tons)4

2,617,564

0.6

14,427,930

-1.0

PAX/PAX-flight5

149.6

4.1

141.1

4.2

Seat load factor (%)

81.3


77.6


Punctuality rate (%)

71.2


77.7












Frankfurt Airport

PAX share

Î" %6

PAX share

Î" %6

Regional Split

Month

YTD

Continental

64.1

4.1

62.0

4.5

Germany

11.2

0.3

11.7

3.6

Europe (excl. Germany)

52.9

4.9

50.4

4.7

Western Europe

43.6

5.0

42.0

4.8

Eastern Europe

9.2

4.4

8.4

4.3

Intercontinental

35.9

7.6

38.0

4.5

Africa

3.5

30.5

4.2

13.9

Middle East

4.3

7.0

5.7

3.7

North America

14.9

5.9

12.9

3.0

Central & South America

3.0

1.4

3.9

0.8

Far East

10.3

5.7

11.3

4.8

Australia

0.0

n.a.

0.0

n.a.











Definitions:
1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep); 2Preliminary figures; 3According to Fraport definition: Passengers: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep); 4Inbound traffic only; 5 Scheduled and charter traffic; 6absolute change vs. previous year in %; 7 HCAA Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority (1. -10.4.) & Fraport Regional Airports of Greece (11. - 30.04.); *Freight and mail

Print-quality photos of Fraport AG and Frankfurt Airport are available for free downloading via the photo library located in our Press Center on the Fraport Web site. For TV news and information broadcasting purposes only, we also offer free footage material for downloading. If you wish to meet a member of our press team when at Frankfurt Airport, please do not hesitate to contact us. Our contact details are available here.

