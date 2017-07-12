Fraport Traffic Figures - June and First Half 2017: Frankfurt Airport Achieves New Passenger Record

FRANKFURT, Germany, July 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Passenger Traffic at FRA hits new high also in June - Strong performance reported across Fraport's Group airports

The growth trend at Fraport AG's home base Frankfurt Airport (FRA) continues unabated: In June 2017, some 5.8 million passengers passed through FRA, representing an increase of 5.3 percent year-on-year. Helped by the early start of the summer school vacation in some parts of Germany this year, FRA thus reported its busiest June ever - with passenger traffic rising for the eighth consecutive month. Cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) also increased by 4.7 percent to 188,256 metric tons, supported by ongoing economic growth, particularly in the eurozone's industrial sector. Aircraft movements rose slightly by 0.9 percent to 41,533 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) also expanded slightly by 0.6 percent to 2.6 million metric tons in June 2017.

In the first half of 2017, Frankfurt Airport welcomed almost 30 million passengers. This represents an increase of some 1.3 million passengers (or 4.5 percent) compared to the same period in 2016, thus marking a new historic record for Frankfurt Airport. Aircraft movements rose slightly by 0.2 percent from January-to-June 2017, to 227,558 takeoffs and landings. MTOWs declined by 1.0 percent to 14.4 million metric tons. FRA's cargo volume grew by 4.8 percent in the first half of 2017, reaching almost 1.1 million metric tons - the highest first-half volume achieved in the past six years.

Fraport's international portfolio of airports showed positive performance in the first half year of 2017. Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in the capital city of Slovenia welcomed 722,943 passengers in the first six months of 2017, a 20.8 percent jump compared to the same period in the previous year (June 2017: 156,092 passengers, up 15.0 percent). Peru's Lima Airport (LIM) posted an 8.4 percent traffic increase to almost 9.7 million passengers (June 2017: 1.6 million passengers, up 9.5 percent). The Fraport Twin Star airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast also experienced strong growth. Combined, BOJ and VAR served almost 1.3 million passengers, a gain of 9.4 percent (June 2017: 852,399 passengers, up 9.3 percent). The 14 Greek airports achieved combined traffic growth of 11.9 percent or a total of 9.6 million passengers in the first half of 2017 (June 2017: 3.9 million passengers, up 16.0 percent). During the June 2017 reporting month, the busiest of the Greek airports included Rhodes Airport (RHO) with 795,470 passengers (up 9.5 percent), Thessaloniki Airport (SKG) with 653,227 passengers (up 20.5 percent), and Kerkyra Airport (CFU) on the island of Corfu with 477,099 passengers (up 8.0 percent passengers). On the Turkish Riviera, Antalya Airport (AYT) served nearly 9.5 million people in the first half of 2017, a noticeable gain of 29.4 percent year-on-year (June 2017: 3.3 million passengers, up 77.6 percent). In northern Germany, Hanover Airport (HAJ) registered about 2.6 million passengers in the January-to-June 2017 period, an increase of 4.9 percent (June 2017: 573,827 passengers, up 10.0 percent). Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, recorded strong traffic growth of 25.4 percent to 7.1 million passengers (June 2017: 1.7 million passengers, up 23.8 percent). China's Xi'an Airport (XIY) continued its dynamic growth with traffic rising by 14.4 percent to 20.1 million passengers (June 2017: 3.4 million passengers, up 15.2 percent).

Fraport Traffic Figures June 2017















































Fraport Group Airports1

June 2017







Year to Date (YTD) 2017















Fraport Passengers Cargo* Movements Passengers Cargo Movements Fully-consolidated airports share (%) Month Î" % Month Î" % Month Î" % YTD Î" % YTD Î" % YTD Î" % FRA Frankfurt Germany 100.00 5,797,653 5.3 185,094 5.1 41,533 0.9 29,954,669 4.5 1,079,716 5.3 227,558 0.2 LJU Ljubljana Slovenia 100.00 156,092 15.0 1,043 18.7 3,280 1.6 722,943 20.8 5,655 13.0 16,315 8.0 LIM Lima Peru2 70.01 1,641,088 9.5 19,909 -1.4 14,840 4.1 9,694,303 8.4 122,681 0.1 89,248 4.0 Fraport Twin Star 60.00 852,399 9.3 1,195 7.9 6,412 2.7 1,294,725 9.4 6,863 3.7 11,298 1.5 BOJ Burgas Bulgaria 60.00 545,600 7.5 1,185 7.9 4,068 4.8 719,786 5.2 6,715 3.0 6,072 0.7 VAR Varna Bulgaria 60.00 306,799 12.7 11 2.8 2,344 -0.9 574,939 15.0 148 57.9 5,226 2.4 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B 73.40 3,945,992 16.0 n.a. n.a. 31,053 14.2 9,640,323 11.9 n.a. n.a. 82,051 8.4 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A 73.40 2,117,261 15.2 n.a. n.a. 16,208 13.8 5,777,486 11.1 n.a. n.a. 47,444 8.4 CFU Kerkyra (Corfu) Greece 73.40 477,099 8.0 n.a. n.a. 3,435 6.2 898,040 6.6 n.a. n.a. 6,977 -0.1 CHQ Chania (Crete) Greece 73.40 439,185 11.3 n.a. n.a. 2,749 7.3 1,169,360 6.3 n.a. n.a. 7,742 4.4 EFL Kefalonia Greece 73.40 107,048 12.1 n.a. n.a. 888 14.1 182,181 9.6 n.a. n.a. 1,790 6.5 KVA Kavala Greece 73.40 48,841 17.2 n.a. n.a. 470 10.8 103,905 10.7 n.a. n.a. 1,321 5.8 PVK Aktion/Preveza Greece 73.40 98,415 23.1 n.a. n.a. 869 24.1 155,091 18.4 n.a. n.a. 1,647 8.1 SKG Thessaloniki Greece 73.40 653,227 20.5 n.a. n.a. 5,760 19.5 2,792,961 12.3 n.a. n.a. 24,148 11.0 ZTH Zakynthos Greece 73.40 293,446 21.4 n.a. n.a. 2,037 17.9 475,948 24.9 n.a. n.a. 3,819 21.6 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B 73.40 1,828,731 16.9 n.a. n.a. 14,845 14.7 3,862,837 13.1 n.a. n.a. 34,607 8.3 JMK Mykonos Greece 73.40 188,404 26.9 n.a. n.a. 2,376 45.2 361,907 31.6 n.a. n.a. 4,237 34.7 JSI Skiathos Greece 73.40 76,807 15.2 n.a. n.a. 724 13.5 116,375 13.6 n.a. n.a. 1,216 9.5 JTR Santorini (Thira) Greece 73.40 281,944 17.2 n.a. n.a. 2,354 15.6 686,406 13.6 n.a. n.a. 5,892 21.4 KGS Kos Grecce 73.40 374,359 27.5 n.a. n.a. 2,604 19.7 681,993 22.0 n.a. n.a. 5,664 10.6 MJT Mytilene (Lesvos) Greece 73.40 51,548 24.0 n.a. n.a. 632 9.3 182,700 -5.3 n.a. n.a. 2,606 -7.3 RHO Rhodes Greece 73.40 795,470 9.5 n.a. n.a. 5,434 3.2 1,699,865 8.7 n.a. n.a. 12,669 -1.3 SMI Samos Greece 73.40 60,199 28.2 n.a. n.a. 721 17.0 133,591 13.1 n.a. n.a. 2,323 11.4









































At equity consolidated airports2

























AYT Antalya Turkey 51.00 3,347,235 77.6 n.a. n.a. 18,809 51.8 9,487,679 29.4 n.a. n.a. 59,790 20.0 HAJ Hanover Germany 30.00 573,827 10.0 1,121 -27.8 7,080 2.5 2,561,598 4.9 8,864 -8.5 36,133 -1.0 LED St. Petersburg Russia 25.00 1,700,237 23.8

n.a. 15,031 16.0 7,142,970 25.4 n.a. n.a. 70,673 17.5 XIY Xi'an China 24.50 3,387,036 15.2 21,630 20.8 25,896 12.2 20,060,399 14.4 122,513 11.1 154,077 10.8

Frankfurt Airport3











June 2017 Month Î" % YTD 2017 Î" % Passengers 5,798,139 5.3 29,956,521 4.5 Cargo (freight & mail) 188,256 4.7 1,095,907 4.8 Aircraft movements 41,533 0.9 227,558 0.2 MTOW (in metric tons)4 2,617,564 0.6 14,427,930 -1.0 PAX/PAX-flight5 149.6 4.1 141.1 4.2 Seat load factor (%) 81.3

77.6

Punctuality rate (%) 71.2

77.7





















Frankfurt Airport PAX share Î" %6 PAX share Î" %6 Regional Split Month YTD Continental 64.1 4.1 62.0 4.5 Germany 11.2 0.3 11.7 3.6 Europe (excl. Germany) 52.9 4.9 50.4 4.7 Western Europe 43.6 5.0 42.0 4.8 Eastern Europe 9.2 4.4 8.4 4.3 Intercontinental 35.9 7.6 38.0 4.5 Africa 3.5 30.5 4.2 13.9 Middle East 4.3 7.0 5.7 3.7 North America 14.9 5.9 12.9 3.0 Central & South America 3.0 1.4 3.9 0.8 Far East 10.3 5.7 11.3 4.8 Australia 0.0 n.a. 0.0 n.a.





















Definitions:

1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep); 2Preliminary figures; 3According to Fraport definition: Passengers: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep); 4Inbound traffic only; 5 Scheduled and charter traffic; 6absolute change vs. previous year in %; 7 HCAA Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority (1. -10.4.) & Fraport Regional Airports of Greece (11. - 30.04.); *Freight and mail

