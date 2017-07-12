Fraport Traffic Figures - June and First Half 2017: Frankfurt Airport Achieves New Passenger Record

FRANKFURT, Germany, July 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Passenger Traffic at FRA hits new high also in June - Strong performance reported across Fraport's Group airports
The growth trend at Fraport AG's home base Frankfurt Airport (FRA) continues unabated: In June 2017, some 5.8 million passengers passed through FRA, representing an increase of 5.3 percent year-on-year. Helped by the early start of the summer school vacation in some parts of Germany this year, FRA thus reported its busiest June ever - with passenger traffic rising for the eighth consecutive month. Cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) also increased by 4.7 percent to 188,256 metric tons, supported by ongoing economic growth, particularly in the eurozone's industrial sector. Aircraft movements rose slightly by 0.9 percent to 41,533 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) also expanded slightly by 0.6 percent to 2.6 million metric tons in June 2017.
In the first half of 2017, Frankfurt Airport welcomed almost 30 million passengers. This represents an increase of some 1.3 million passengers (or 4.5 percent) compared to the same period in 2016, thus marking a new historic record for Frankfurt Airport. Aircraft movements rose slightly by 0.2 percent from January-to-June 2017, to 227,558 takeoffs and landings. MTOWs declined by 1.0 percent to 14.4 million metric tons. FRA's cargo volume grew by 4.8 percent in the first half of 2017, reaching almost 1.1 million metric tons - the highest first-half volume achieved in the past six years.
Fraport's international portfolio of airports showed positive performance in the first half year of 2017. Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in the capital city of Slovenia welcomed 722,943 passengers in the first six months of 2017, a 20.8 percent jump compared to the same period in the previous year (June 2017: 156,092 passengers, up 15.0 percent). Peru's Lima Airport (LIM) posted an 8.4 percent traffic increase to almost 9.7 million passengers (June 2017: 1.6 million passengers, up 9.5 percent). The Fraport Twin Star airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast also experienced strong growth. Combined, BOJ and VAR served almost 1.3 million passengers, a gain of 9.4 percent (June 2017: 852,399 passengers, up 9.3 percent). The 14 Greek airports achieved combined traffic growth of 11.9 percent or a total of 9.6 million passengers in the first half of 2017 (June 2017: 3.9 million passengers, up 16.0 percent). During the June 2017 reporting month, the busiest of the Greek airports included Rhodes Airport (RHO) with 795,470 passengers (up 9.5 percent), Thessaloniki Airport (SKG) with 653,227 passengers (up 20.5 percent), and Kerkyra Airport (CFU) on the island of Corfu with 477,099 passengers (up 8.0 percent passengers). On the Turkish Riviera, Antalya Airport (AYT) served nearly 9.5 million people in the first half of 2017, a noticeable gain of 29.4 percent year-on-year (June 2017: 3.3 million passengers, up 77.6 percent). In northern Germany, Hanover Airport (HAJ) registered about 2.6 million passengers in the January-to-June 2017 period, an increase of 4.9 percent (June 2017: 573,827 passengers, up 10.0 percent). Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, recorded strong traffic growth of 25.4 percent to 7.1 million passengers (June 2017: 1.7 million passengers, up 23.8 percent). China's Xi'an Airport (XIY) continued its dynamic growth with traffic rising by 14.4 percent to 20.1 million passengers (June 2017: 3.4 million passengers, up 15.2 percent).
Frankfurt Airport3
June 2017
Month
Î" %
YTD 2017
Î" %
Passengers
5,798,139
5.3
29,956,521
4.5
Cargo (freight & mail)
188,256
4.7
1,095,907
4.8
Aircraft movements
41,533
0.9
227,558
0.2
MTOW (in metric tons)4
2,617,564
0.6
14,427,930
-1.0
PAX/PAX-flight5
149.6
4.1
141.1
4.2
Seat load factor (%)
81.3
77.6
Punctuality rate (%)
71.2
77.7
Frankfurt Airport
PAX share
Î" %6
PAX share
Î" %6
Regional Split
Month
YTD
Continental
64.1
4.1
62.0
4.5
Germany
11.2
0.3
11.7
3.6
Europe (excl. Germany)
52.9
4.9
50.4
4.7
Western Europe
43.6
5.0
42.0
4.8
Eastern Europe
9.2
4.4
8.4
4.3
Intercontinental
35.9
7.6
38.0
4.5
Africa
3.5
30.5
4.2
13.9
Middle East
4.3
7.0
5.7
3.7
North America
14.9
5.9
12.9
3.0
Central & South America
3.0
1.4
3.9
0.8
Far East
10.3
5.7
11.3
4.8
Australia
0.0
n.a.
0.0
n.a.
