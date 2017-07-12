

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The yen rose to 5-day highs of 113.32 against the U.S. dollar and 117.69 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 113.94 and 118.20, respectively.



Against the euro and the Australian dollar, the yen advanced to 130.06 and 86.74 from yesterday's closing quotes of 130.64 and 87.02 , respectively.



Against the pound, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen climbed to near 2-week highs of 145.63, 81.99 and 87.82 from yesterday's closing quotes of 146.36, 82.30 and 88.22, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 112.00 against the greenback, 116.00 against the franc, 127.00 against the euro, 85.00 against the aussie, 144.00 against the pound, 80.00 against the kiwi and 85.00 against the loonie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX