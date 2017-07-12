Ballast Nedam Sells Interest in Concrete Valley

BERGEN OP ZOOM, Netherlands, July 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

After a 5-year collaboration, the Ballast Nedam has sold its stake to the seated management of Concrete Valley. Ballast Nedam participated for 40% in the company and 50% in the property. Due to this minority position, synergy benefits were not sufficiently achievable and, for that reason, it was jointly decided to initiate a sale.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/534701/Ballast_Nedam.jpg )



Concrete Valley was formed in 2012 by a merger of microbeton and Waco Liesbosch Beton and now consists of microbeton, Waco and mbX. Microbeton develops and manufactures lightweight ferrocement elements, mbX specializes in the production of geometrically complex concrete elements and Waco produces prefabricated concrete elements for the construction industry. Concrete Valley is located at the production site in Bergen op Zoom.

In recent years, these companies have grown into internationally leading specialists. For example, in 2014, the concrete roof of the central station in Arnhem made by mbX was awarded with the European concrete award. Currently, mbX is also working on the development of innovative concrete elements for various metro stations in London.

Pieter Nap, CEO of Concrete Valley: "We have a lot of confidence in the future of Concrete Valley. We took the opportunity to continue the company independently. The collaboration with Ballast Nedam has enabled us to further develop and increase our capacity in recent years. The new structure of Concrete Valley enables us to move on independently and further shapes the international growth ambition."