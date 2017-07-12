

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fraport AG (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK), the owner and operator of Germany's Frankfurt Airport or FRA, reported higher passenger traffic in FRA and across Group airports in the month of June as well as in the first half.



In the month of June, Fraport AG's home base FRA welcomed some 5.8 million passengers, an increase of 5.3 percent from last year.



FRA reported its busiest June ever, with passenger traffic rising for the eighth consecutive month, partly helped by the early start of the summer school vacation in some parts of Germany.



Cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) also increased 4.7 percent to 188,256 metric tons, supported by ongoing economic growth, particularly in the eurozone's industrial sector. Aircraft movements rose slightly by 0.9 percent to 41,533 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights or MTOWs also expanded slightly by 0.6 percent to 2.6 million metric tons in June 2017.



In the first half of 2017, FRA welcomed almost 30 million passengers, an increase of 4.5 percent, a new historic record for the airport. Aircraft movements rose 0.2 percent , while MTOWs declined 1 percent. FRA's cargo volume grew by 4.8 percent, reaching almost 1.1 million metric tons, the highest first-half volume achieved in the past six years.



Fraport's international airport portfolio delivered a strong performance in the the month of June and first half year of 2017.



Ljubljana Airport in Slovenia's capital city recorded a 15 percent rise in June traffic and a 20.8 percent surge in first half traffic.



Lima Airport in Peru welcomed 9.5 percent more passengers in June and 8.4 percent more in first half.



The Twin Star airports of Varna and Burgas on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, combined, registered a 9.3 percent rise in June and 9.4 percent rise in first half.



