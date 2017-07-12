

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The U.S. dollar fell to a 14-month low of 1.1489 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.1466.



Against the yen and the Swiss franc, the greenback dropped to 5-day highs of 113.32 and 0.9619 from yesterday's closing quotes of 113.94 and 0.9638, respectively.



The greenback edged down to 1.2865 against the pound, from yesterday's closing value of 1.2845.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.16 against the euro, 111.00 against the yen, 0.95 against the franc and 1.30 against the pound.



