

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toshiba Corp. (TOSYY.PK, TOSBF.PK) issued comment regarding on Temporary Restraining Order regarding SanDisk Data Shutout. The Temporary Restraining Order will only be in place for a few weeks while the parties provide additional briefing to the court.



Toshiba said, 'This is a proceeding with many rounds and many rulings. While we disagree with the judge's ruling and will appeal it, we are pleased that it makes clear that Toshiba does not have to provide access to Toshiba-owned technology contained on the relevant databases. Toshiba looks forward to the July 28th hearing on the preliminary injunction where these same issues will be considered more fully by the Judge.



