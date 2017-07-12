

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The pound fell to an 8-month low of 0.8939 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 0.8925.



Against the Swiss franc and the yen, the pound dropped to a 2-week low of 1.2360 and nearly a 2-week low of 145.63 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2382 and 146.36, respectively.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.90 against the euro, 1.22 against the franc and 144.00 against the pound.



