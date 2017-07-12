Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC MegaFon / Re Joint Venture PJSC MegaFon: MegaFon and VEON to end their Euroset joint venture 12-Jul-2017 / 07:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *MegaFon and VEON to end their Euroset joint venture* *Moscow, Russian Federation (12 July 2017) - Public Joint Stock Company "MegaFon" (LSE: MFON), a leading Russian provider of integrated digital services ("MegaFon" or the "Company") and VEON Ltd., a leading global provider of telecommunications and digital services serving more than 235 million customers, have agreed to end their Euroset joint venture. * Euroset is Russia's largest mobile and electronics retail network and is co-owned by both PJSC VimpelCom, the Russian subsidiary of VEON, and MegaFon. Based on the agreement reached between the parties, MegaFon will acquire PJSC VimpelCom's 50% interest in Euroset, resulting in MegaFon owning 100% of Euroset. Euroset will survive as an operating company. PJSC VimpelCom will acquire half of Euroset's retail stores. Sergey Soldatenkov, CEO at MegaFon, said: "We are grateful to VEON for our partnership in retail over the last five years. The transaction will allow MegaFon and VEON to pursue their independent retail strategies and optimise mobile distribution in Russia. MegaFon will be able to improve quality of service for our clients. Euroset will remain and continue to evolve as a mobile retailer. " The agreement is subject to relevant regulatory approvals and other conditions precedent. The transaction will be completed only after such conditions precedent have been satisfied and regulatory approvals have been obtained. For More Information: PJSC MegaFon Investors: Dmitry Kononov Tel: + 7 926 200 6490 dkononov@megafon.ru Director for Investor Relations and M&A Media: Yulia Dorokhina Tel: +7 926 510 58 54 ydorokhina@megafon.ru Head of Media Relations *Notes to Editors* _MegaFon PJSC_ is a leading Russian provider of integrated digital services, operating in all segments of the telecommunications markets in Russia, and in the Republics of Abkhazia, South Ossetia and Tajikistan. MegaFon is a recognized market leader in the provision of mobile data services, was the first operator in Russia to launch commercial operation of a third generation (3G) network and was the first operator in the world to launch commercial operation of an LTE-Advanced (4G) data network. In February 2017, MegaFon acquired a 15.2% equity interest (which represented 63.8% of the voting shares) in Mail.Ru, a leading company in the Russian-speaking internet market. MegaFon is traded on the Moscow Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange under the symbol MFON. Mail.Ru is traded on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol MAIL. Additional information about MegaFon and the products and services provided by the telecom segment can be found at http://www.megafon.ru and information related solely to Mail.Ru can be found at http://www.mail.ru [1]_._ *Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements * Some of the information in this document may contain or refer to projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "intend", "will", "could", "may", or "might" the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. The Company wishes to caution you that these statements are only predictions, and are based upon various assumptions which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control. We may not achieve or accomplish these plans or predictions. The Company does not necessarily intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in projections or forward-looking statements of the Company, including, among others, general economic conditions, the competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in the industries in which the Company operates, as well as many other risks specifically related to the Company and its business and operations. *Statement Regarding Inside Information* _Some of the information in this document may be inside information. The subject matter, the identity of the issuer, the identity of the persons making the notification and their titles, and the date and time of the notification are all as set forth above._ The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 