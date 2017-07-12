Saphetor SA, a Swiss precision-medicine company fully dedicated to advancing personalized diagnostics based on next-generation DNA sequencing, announced today a wide-ranging, pay-per-use service agreement with Aurigen SA. Aurigen is part of the Medisupport Swiss network of diagnostic labs owned by Sonic Healthcare.

Dr. Jean Benhattar, PhD, of Aurigen, said, "We are pleased to engage with Saphetor's platform as we dramatically improve the accuracy and turn-around time of our diagnostic resources, thus better delivering life-changing results to an increasing population and variety of patients." Aurigen is a pioneering genetic pathology laboratory offering advanced diagnostic tests for cancer patients that identify disease-driving mutations and help link patients to targeted therapies and relevant clinical trials.

Dr. Andreas Massouras, PhD, CEO of Saphetor, said: "We welcome Aurigen. We are very excited to contribute to their pioneering work, as well as benefit from their considerable clinical experience to continue enhancing our offering in oncology." Saphetor SA, founded in 2014, is a Swiss precision-medicine company focused on identifying human genetic variants with improved accuracy by leveraging proprietary algorithms and expert domain knowledge.

Capitalizing on the emergence of exome sequencing and whole-genome sequencing, Saphetor's suite of services offers clinicians intuitive, data-driven solutions to make faster, more accurate diagnoses and treatment decisions. Saphetor is the creator of VarSome.com, a free and widely used genomic variant search engine with more than 33 billion data points.

