BridgeStreet's Platform Hosts Thousands of New Suppliers and Global Clients Heralding the Next Phase of Business Travel - Built For Business

(30,000 Units added and Unprecedented Client Growth Exceed Outlook)

RESTON, Virginia, July 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Suppliers and Clients need reliable access to a global market. BridgeStreet's new platform has uniquely provided the technology platform that the business travel industry has hoped for - now for over a decade. With direct connection to the GDS as well as the unprecedented "duty of care" (and guarantee) that BridgeStreet provides for Business, Travel Managers and global suppliers are collectively breathing a sigh of relief. Already exceeding projections, BridgeStreet.com heralds the next phase of extended stay properties and alternative homes.

Launched in late February, BridgeStreet.com, the first OTA built for business travel, has exceeded its self-set 90 day goals. Loading in excess of 30,000+ units, BridgeStreet has been able to match pace with its growing demand by the 400-500 new clients their 100+ strong sales team is adding to its portfolio each quarter.

Multiple large scale suppliers, like Homelike, have signed up with BridgeStreet.com to upload their properties. These new suppliers, located in Germany, London, South America and Australia, provide a wide range of price points and experience options for short- and extended-stay business travel, relocation, and intern groups. BridgeStreet's 100+ sales team is adding an average of 400-600 new global clients across all channels--from the high tech giants in California to retail superstores in Germany-creating unprecedented demand for its supply partners.

"We're thrilled to become part of BridgeStreet's built for business travel OTA platform, offering a seamless booking process experience to new and returning Oasis customers," said Nadia Majid, VP of Business Development for Oasis. "Oasis offers corporate travelers more flexibility, helpful service and personalized perks that help them make their temporary neighborhood 'home' during their stay."

"The proof is in the numbers," said president and chief executive officer of BridgeStreet Global Hospitality, Sean Worker. "We have had a surge of businesses requesting our services because for the first time, a company is giving travel managers - and businesses - exactly what they need: transparency, immediacy and unparalleled customization."

BridgeStreet has curated the most trusted suppliers in professional accommodations. Each operator is thoroughly vetted, inspected, and must comply with a complete BridgeStreet Guarantee ensuring that each stay is perfect: timely delivery of keys, clean and comfortable apartments and homes and reliable wireless ready to go.

The high demand has prompted BridgeStreet to move to the next phase in technology by launching their Open Supplier API (Application Programming Interface) Platform. This program accelerates suppliers' onboarding to BridgeStreet.com enabling business travelers and travel managers to search thousands of properties with a range of price points and hospitality experiences.

The Open Supplier API platform will provide other options for suppliers of serviced apartments and homes, and extended stay accommodations to integrate directly, and with ease to, BridgeStreet.com by allowing their programs to share and customize information. "Be able to offer real-time global booking supply to our clients is critical to achieving our mission of making business travel easy," explains Aaron Turner. "They will be able to easily program their travel guidelines onto customized portals, which enables employees to find the perfect space to stay when travelling while remaining compliant with their company's requirements." And, once a provider is on BridgeStreet.com, they will have access to third-party distribution marketplaces, like the GDS, giving suppliers a global reach while saving time and money.

About BridgeStreet Global Hospitality

With more than 90,000 apartments in over 80 countries, BridgeStreet Global Hospitality - comprised of six unique brands - is the leading hospitality solution offering serviced apartment experiences for travelers seeking an alternative to typical hotel accommodations. BridgeStreet's family of brands includes six-star Exclusive, five-star Residences, four-star Mode Aparthotel and Living, three-star Places and two-star Stüdyo offering the convenience of apartment living with a variety of service packages to offer each guest options based on location, price point and individual needs. Widely recognized for uncompromising standards of quality, comfort and service, BridgeStreet Global Hospitality is a renowned award winner in both the Americas and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa). For more information on BridgeStreet Global Hospitality, please visitbridgestreet.comor call 800 278 7338/ +44 (0) 20 7792 2222.

About Oasis Collections

Oasis pioneered the "Home Meets Hotel" concept, combining the quality and service of a hotel with the authenticity and comfort of a private home rental. Guests can book hand-picked homes with a range of hotel-inspired amenities, including in-person check-in and check-out, fresh linens and toiletries, and on-demand concierge services. Beyond the home, Oasis helps guests get the most of out of their stay with insider tips and can't-miss spots in their city guides, as well as exclusive perks like access to local gyms, private members clubs, and advice on a city's hidden gems.