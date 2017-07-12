MetalNRG Plc - Investment in US Cobalt Opportunity

Investment in US Cobalt is the second investment in the high impact cobalt sector and complements the Company's existing cobalt interests in Western Australia, further news in respect of which is expected shortly.

Paul Johnson Chief Executive Officer of MetalNRG said "I am pleased to announce this investment in US Cobalt which builds our Cobalt Division considerably and exposes shareholders to cobalt opportunities in another safe operating jurisdiction, the United States.

The potential prospectivity of the US Cobalt Columbia Pass project is demonstrated quite clearly through US Geological Survey reports highlighting high-grade surface sampling; a formerly producing Cobalt Mine in the area; and numerous exploration targets identified and in need of systematic modern exploration techniques.

We will be producing a summary announcement with technical characteristics of the project shortly, together with details of the proposed ground exploration programme scheduled to commence within the next fortnight."

Transaction Summary:

First stage - Initial 18.18%:

MetalNRG is to acquire 18.18% of US Cobalt Pty Limited, an Australian private company, through the payment of AUD$200,000 (approximately £118,000) to acquire 2,000,000 new ordinary shares in US Cobalt Pty Limited.

Second stage - Option to acquire balancing 81.82%

US Cobalt is to undertake a ground exploration programme commencing within the coming fortnight, with programme updates, exploration data and updated technical reports to be released over the July, August and September period.

To provide time for MetalNRG to review the exploration programme and results, for which, the Company has secured a 3 month option period during which it can acquire the remaining 81.82% of US Cobalt. If this acquisition is undertaken Metal NRG would hold 100% of US Cobalt.

The Option period expiry date will not be less than 20 business days following receipt by MetalNRG of the technical exploration data and updated technical report therefrom. This provides MetalNRG with sufficient time to review the entirety of exploration findings before commitment to the second stage acquisition.

The Option fee is AUD$50,000 (approximately £29,507) payable entirely through the issue of 1,967,133 MetalNRG shares at 1.5p per new ordinary share to US Cobalt shareholders in direct proportion to their existing holdings (excluding MetalNRG's holding).

Should MetalNRG at their sole volition exercise the Option to acquire the 81.82% remaining issued share capital of US Cobalt, the consideration is agreed at 48,285,000 Metal NRG new ordinary shares (approximately £724,275) which is payable entirely through the issue of new ordinary MetalNRG shares priced at 1.5p per share.

Overall therefore the Option fee and second stage consideration shares taken together would result in the issue of 50,252,133 new ordinary MetalNRG shares at 1.5p per share. Following Option exercise and reflecting the number of shares in issue as at today's date (135,859,271 shares) the new shares issued would represent 27% of total issued share capital.

In addition in the event of Option exercise the Vendors will receive two year life warrants to subscribe for a further 40 million new ordinary shares in MetalNRG on the following basis:

15 million warrants at 2p (raising £300,000 on exercise)

15 million warrants at 5p (raising £750,000 on exercise)

10 million warrants at 10p (raising £1,000,000) on exercise

Furthermore on Option exercise Paul Lloyd, principal vendor and project manager will join the board of MetalNRG as an Executive Director and would be awarded 5 million options in MetalNRG with an exercise price of 2p and a three year longevity.

