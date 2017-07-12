WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Response to Amec FW announcement re SFO investigation

Amec Foster Wheeler announcement re: SFO investigation

John Wood Group PLC (the "Company") notes the announcement made yesterday by Amec Foster Wheeler plc ("Amec Foster Wheeler") that the UK Serious Fraud Office (the "SFO") has informed Amec Foster Wheeler that it has opened an investigation into Amec Foster Wheeler, predecessor companies and associated persons in respect of the Foster Wheeler business. As announced by Amec Foster Wheeler, the investigation focuses on the past use of third parties and possible bribery and corruption and related offences.

In its circular and prospectus published on 23 May 2017, the Company disclosed that information previously provided by Amec Foster Wheeler to the SFO related to matters that may well develop into an investigation into Amec Foster Wheeler by the SFO. As stated in those documents, and as disclosed by Amec Foster Wheeler yesterday, it is not possible to estimate reliably what effect the outcome of this matter may have on Amec Foster Wheeler.

Notes to Editors

Wood Group is an international energy services company with around US$5bn sales and operating in more than 40 countries. The Group designs, modifies, constructs and operates industrial facilities mainly for the oil & gas sector, right across the asset life cycle. We enhance this with a wide range of specialist technical solutions including our world leading subsea, automation and integrity solutions. Our real differentiator is our range of services, the quality of our delivery, the passion of our people, our culture and values. We are extending the scale and scope of our core services into adjacent industries. Visit Wood Group at www.woodgroup.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.



