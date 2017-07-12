After several months of testing, a new center of excellence in genomic technologies adopts molecular combing

This technology will offer the teams of Prof. Nürnberg the ability to accelerate the discovery of new biomarkers for genetic diseases and the best care for undiagnosed patients

Genomic Vision (Paris:GV) (FR0011799907 GV), a company specialized in the development of diagnostic solutions for the early detection of cancers and serious genetic diseases and tools for life sciences research today announced the adoption of its molecular combing technology with the use of the FiberVision platform by the Cologne Center for Genomics (CCG) to further develop the medical biology research and accelerate the discovery of new biomarkers.

The CCG's core facility, one of the major European centers for genetic analysis renowned for adopting the most innovative medical technologies, has tested for a few months the FiberVision platform. At the end of this period, the CCG has just confirmed the implementation of molecular combing as the tool to improve its research capacity in DNA structural variations in the hereditary diseases and cancers or in the identification of complex genetic disorders.

Thanks to a direct visualization of the long strands of DNA, the molecular combing technology, on which the platform FiberVision is based, provides a useful addition to the existing sequencing technologies in the search for new genetic biomarkers.

Prof. Dr. Peter Nürnberg, principal investigator of the Cologne Center for Genomics, stated: "We are excited to have this complementary new technology in our Core Facility. We have already obtained promising results on the Complement Factor H for the early diagnosis of Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (aHUS), allowing to find undetected genomic deletions in symptomatic patients. Its use will be extended to more pathologies and to serve both our research and clinical departments."

David Del Bourgo, Director of Marketing Sales of Genomic Vision, concluded: "The adoption of our FiberVisionplatform by a leading player in genetic analysis, such as the CCG, is a real recognition of our technology. The CCG and the teams of Prof. Nürnberg are at the forefront in the use of new generation sequencing technologies and have quickly integrated the opportunities provided by molecular combing. By allowing an analysis of the DNA structural variations without ambiguity, our platform offers a real asset to the CCG teams in the fundamental understanding of specific genetic pathologies and in the care of their undiagnosed patients."

ABOUT GENOMIC VISION

GENOMIC VISION is a company specialized in the development of diagnostic solutions for the early detection of cancers and serious genetic diseases and tools for life sciences research. Through the DNA Molecular Combing, a strong technology allowing to identify genetic abnormalities, GENOMIC VISION stimulates the R&D productivity of the pharmaceutical companies, the leaders of the diagnostic industry and the research labs. The Company develops a robust portfolio of diagnostic tests (breast, ovarian and colorectal cancers, myopathies) and analysis tools (DNA replication, biomarkers discovery, gene editing quality control). Based near Paris, in Bagneux, the Company has approximately 60 employees. GENOMIC VISION is a public listed company listed in compartment C of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV ISIN: FR0011799907). For further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com

Member of CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable indexes

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains implicitly or explicitly certain forward-looking statements concerning Genomic Vision and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Genomic Vision considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the "Risk Factors" section in its Document de Reference filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 28, 2017, under number R.17-009, available on the web site of Genomic Vision (www.genomicvision.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Genomic Vision operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Genomic Vision or not currently considered material by Genomic Vision. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Genomic Vision to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of any order or invitation to purchase or subscribe for Genomic Vision shares in any country. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be a breach of applicable laws. The persons in possession of this press release must inquire about any local restrictions and comply with these restrictions.

