AB Klaipedos Nafta (hereinafter - the Company) hereby informs that upon conclusion of respective agreement the following additional liquefied natural gas (hereinafter - LNG) terminal capacities were allocated to UAB "Lietuvos duju tiekimas" during the current Gas Year (lasting from the 1st of October, 2016 to the 30th of September, 2017) under below indicated conditions:



1. LNG regasification capacities: LNG regasification capacities 960.000.000 kWh (with reference conditions: natural gas upper heating value - 11.90 kWh/nm3, LNG expansion coefficient- 1:578 (m3 LNG/ nm3 natural gas), combustion/measurement temperature -25/0 °C, pressure - 1,01325 bar). 2. LNG terminal capacity usage period: from the 1st of August, 2017 until the 31st of October, 2017.



The Company notes that besides the capacities ordered during annual capacity allocation procedure, UAB "Lietuvos duju tiekimas" has already for the second time contracted additional LNG regasification capacities during the current Gas Year. The LNG terminal capacities for current Gas Year are also booked by two other LNG terminal users: AB "Achema" and UAB "LITGAS". The Company at its website shall constantly announce and update the information regarding free capacities of the LNG terminal, which shall be available for booking during the Gas Year as well.



Marius Pulkauninkas, Chief Financial Officer, 8 46 391 763