The board of directors of Vostok New Ventures Ltd (the "Company") has resolved to redeem the Company's entire SEK 300,000,000 bond 2016/2019 with ISIN SE0008406367. The bond will be redeemed due to an early repayment by Delivery Hero Holding AG of its loan of EUR 25,000,000 to the Company. Further information on the redemption procedure will be announced by the Company shortly.



The information in this press release does not constitute a call option pursuant to the terms and conditions of the bond.



For further information please contact: Björn von Sivers, Head of Investor Relations, Tel +46 8 545 015 50



Vostok New Ventures Ltd, formerly Vostok Nafta Investment Ltd, is an investment company with the business concept of using experience, expertise and a widespread network to identify and invest in assets with considerable potential for value appreciation. The company has a special focus on online marketplaces and businesses with strong network effects. The Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) of Vostok New Ventures are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap segment, with the ticker VNV SDB. For more information on Vostok New Ventures, visit www.vostoknewventures.com.



This information is information that Vostok New Ventures Ltd is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.00 CEST on July 12, 2017.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=637944