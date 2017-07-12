HKScan Corporation Stock Exchange Release 12 July 2017, at 9:00 am EEST



HKScan to revise its operating profit outlook



HKScan Corporation estimates its comparable operating profit (EBIT) for 2017 to stay below the previous year's level (EUR 13.2 million). The reason for the revised outlook is weaker than expected sales and lower profitability in market area Sweden and Finland. The ramp-up costs of the new Rauma poultry production plant will also burden profitability in 2017, as earlier communicated.



Based on HKScan's previous outlook, the Company aimed to reach the comparable operating profit (EBIT) of the year 2016.



HKScan will publish its January-June interim report on Wednesday 19 July, 2017.



HKScan Corporation Board of Directors



For further details, kindly contact Tuomo Valkonen, CFO, HKScan Corporation. Please submit a call-back request via Marja-Leena Dahlskog, VP Communications, HKScan Corporation, marja-leena.dahlskog(at)hkscan.com or tel. +358 10 570 2142.



HKScan is the leading Nordic food company. We sell, market and produce high-quality, responsibly-produced pork, beef, poultry and lamb products, processed meats and convenience foods under strong brand names. Our customers are the retail, food service, industrial and export sectors, and our home markets comprise Finland, Sweden, Denmark and the Baltics. We export to close to 50 countries. In 2016, HKScan had net sales of nearly EUR 1.9 billion and some 7 300 employees.



DISTRIBUTION: Nasdaq Helsinki Main media www.hkscan.com