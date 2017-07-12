

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 1-1/2-month high of 1.0596 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.0570.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to 8-day highs of 0.7664 and 0.7664 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7637 and 0.9860, respectively.



The aussie edged up to 1.4978 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.5013.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.07 against the kiwi, 0.78 against the greenback, 1.00 against the loonie and 1.48 against the euro.



