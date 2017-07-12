

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open a tad higher on Wednesday after U.S. markets clawed back early losses to close largely unchanged overnight.



That said, a cautious undertone may prevail as investors await industrial production data from Europe, crude oil inventory figures, the Fed's Beige Book report and Fed Chair Janet Yellen's semi-annual testimony to the U.S. Congress.



U.K. unemployment data is also due, with economists expecting the jobless rate to remain unchanged at 4.6 percent in three months to May.



Asian stocks are trading mixed as investors look ahead to Yellen's comments. Oil prices rose more than 1.5 percent to extend overnight gains as API data showed another large inventory drawdown and the U.S. Energy Information Administration lowered its forecast for 2018 crude production.



Speculation is also rife that OPEC is considering putting caps on oil production in Libya and Nigeria. Copper also climbed while the dollar fell against the yen in the wake of a fresh twist in the Trump campaign's alleged links with Russia.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed as oil rose and technology stocks advanced, offsetting concerns over Donald Trump Jr.'s Russian emails discussing how the Russian government supported his father.



The Senate delayed its summer recess until the third week of August, giving lawmakers more time to work on the GOP's unfinished agenda.



The S&P 500 edged down 0.1 percent, while the Dow inched up marginally and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.3 percent to extend its winning streak to a third session.



European markets fell on Tuesday as investors waited for further clues on the Fed's monetary policy outlook. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index declined 0.7 percent.



The German DAX edged down 0.1 percent, France's CAC 40 index shed half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slid 0.6 percent.



