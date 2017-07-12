

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Germany's wholesale price index for June is due in the pre-European session on Wednesday at 2:00 am ET. Prices had increased 3.1 percent year-on-year in May.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the U.S.dollar, the Swiss franc and the pound, it fell against the yen.



As of 1:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8934 against the pound, against the 1.1054 against the Swiss franc, 1.1479 against the U.S. dollar and 130.24 against the yen.



