

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Daejan Holdings plc (DJAN.L), a real estate developer, reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2017 profit before taxation increased to 198.40 million pounds from last year's 173.24 million pounds.



Profit attributable to equity holders of the parent increased to 161.78 million pounds from 142.90 million pounds last year. Earnings per share were 9.93 pounds, higher than 8.77 pounds last year.



Net rental and related income from investment property, meanwhile, declined to 64.80 million pounds from prior year's 68.19 million pounds.



Gross rental income was 125.52 million pounds, up from 117.73 million pounds a year ago.



Further, the company said its board has recommended a final dividend of 63 pence per share for the year 2017 payable on November 10 to shareholders on the register on October 13. This will make a total dividend for the year of 98 pence, higher than 93 pence last year.



