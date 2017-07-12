

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's industrial production increased sharply in May from a year ago, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Wednesday.



Industrial production expanded a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 15.3 percent year-over-year in May.



Among sectors, manufacturing production grew the most by 16.1 percent annually in May, followed by mining and quarrying output with 13.2 percent surge.



Without adjustment, industrial production registered a yearly growth of 17.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 3.5 percent in May.



