

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's wholesale price inflation eased to the weakest in seven months in June, Destatis reported Wednesday.



Wholesale prices climbed 2.5 percent year-on-year in June, slower than the 3.1 percent increase seen in May. This was the weakest since November 2016, when prices gained 0.8 percent.



Wholesale prices of ores and metals increased 6.8 percent and prices of waste and residuals surged 21 percent. Meanwhile, fruits and vegetable prices dropped 3 percent.



Month-on-month, wholesale prices remained flat after falling 0.7 percent in May.



