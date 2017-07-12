Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC) has signed a lease for a firm 10-year period with the Lagardère Active Group for 28,000 sq.m, representing nearly 80% of the rental space for the Octant-Sextant project in Levallois-Perret.

This pre-letting has been secured nearly one year before the project, currently under development, is scheduled for delivery.

On this operation, Gecina was advised by Cushman Wakefield and IC Avocats, while the Lagardère Active Group was advised by JLL and Herbert Smith LLP.

Gecina, living the city in a different way

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 12.1 billion euros at end-2016, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its community commitments, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

www.gecina.fr

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170711006703/en/

Contacts:

GECINA

Financial communications

Samuel Henry-Diesbach, Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 52 22

samuelhenry-diesbach@gecina.fr

Virginie Sterling, Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 62 48

virginiesterling@gecina.fr

or

Press relations

Brigitte Cachon, Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 62 45

brigittecachon@gecina.fr

Thérésa Vu, Tel: +33 (0)1 44 82 46 13

theresa.vu@consultants.publicis.fr