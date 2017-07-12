FPT Corporation and Siemens AG today announced the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, upon which the two companies will collaborate in utilizing and implementing MindSphere, the cloud-based open IoT operating system from Siemens, for global customers of different sizes.

MindSphere, is currently running on SAP HANA cloud platform, with plan in the nearest future to expand to other infrastructures like AWS and Azure. MindSphere is designed as an open operating system for industrial companies (e.g. machine manufacturers and plant constructors) as the basis for their own digital services, such as predictive maintenance or optimizing products and production processes by using digital twins etc.

FPT Corporation's expertise in IoT has been trusted by a growing number of customers, from start-ups to Fortunes 500s, to digitally transform the way they do business while ensuring maximum cost saving and consistent high performance.

In the scope of the MoU, FPT and Siemens will work together to co-develop workforce and provide joint offerings to globally drive the digital transformation for businesses in areas where both have strong footprints e.g. Asia Pacific (Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Korea, Australia) and Europe. The partnership will see the two companies collaborating in both the North and South bound of the IoT platform, making FPT MindSphere's eligible partner in numerous categories, including Consulting, Application Development, System Integration, Technology Development and Connectivity development.

Mr. Hoang Viet Anh, CEO of FPT Software commented: "As we are in the era of 4th Industrial Revolution, companies must transform themselves into more digital-centric entities. Our partnership with Siemens, a global market leader in Industrial and Manufacturing, in MindSphere is a testament to FPT's commitment to help businesses drive digital transformation. By combining FPT's expertise in IoT enablement for various industries, with MindSphere's vision to simplify IoT interaction and experience, we can open door to limitless inspiring digital innovations."

Jan Mrosik, CEO of the Digital Factory Division at Siemens AG: "Through our partnership with FPT, we are further expanding the ecosystem around our IoT operating system MindSphere and with it the digital transformation across all industries. FPT's deep knowledge in analytics, cloud technologies, engineering services and application development makes them a valuable partner for us and our customers."

About Siemens:

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 165 years. The company is active in more than 200 countries, focusing on the areas of electrification, automation and digitalization. One of the world's largest producers of energy-efficient, resource-saving technologies, Siemens is a leading supplier of efficient power generation and power transmission solutions and a pioneer in infrastructure solutions as well as automation, drive and software solutions for industry. The company is also a leading provider of medical imaging equipment such as computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging systems and a leader in laboratory diagnostics as well as clinical IT. In fiscal 2016, which ended on September 30, 2016, Siemens generated revenue of €79.6 billion and net income of €5.6 billion. At the end of September 2016, the company had around 351,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com

About FPT Corporation

FPT Corporation is the global leading technology, outsourcing and IT services group headquarted in Vietnam with over US$1.8 billion revenue and over 30,000 employees. Qualified with CMMI Level 5 ISO 27001:2013, FPT delivers world-class services in Analytics, IoT, Mobility, Cloud, Product Engineering Services, Platform Modernization, Application Development Management Service, and BPO services globally from delivery centers across the United States, Japan, Europe, Australia, Vietnam and the Asia Pacific. With focus on R&D activities to drive innovation and improve service quality, the company has been serving over 450 customers worldwide, of which over 50 are Fortune 500s in the industries of manufacturing, semiconductors, healthcare, utility, financial services, satellite TV and more. For more information, please visit https://www.fpt-software.com

