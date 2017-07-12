

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK home builder Barratt Developments Plc. (BDEV.L) Wednesday said it expects fiscal 2017 profit before tax to be around 765 million pounds, higher than last year's 682.3 million pounds, and ahead of market expectations.



The outlook is based on Reuters consensus estimate range for fiscal 2017 profit before tax of 699 million pounds to 740 million pounds.



The company further said it expects to meet fiscal 2017 financial targets, set in 2014, of 20% gross profit margin and 25% ROCE, with ROCE expected to increase to around 29%, compared to 27.1% last year.



The UK's largest housebuilder recorded total completions including joint ventures at 17,395 units, the highest level of completions in nine years, compared to last year's 17,319 units.



Total average selling price on completions increased about 5.9% to around 275 thousand pounds.



Forward sales position is strong, with total forward sales, including Jvs, as at 30 June 2017 at a value of 2.14 billion pounds, up from 1.76 billion pounds last year.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2018, the company said it expects to deliver modest growth in wholly owned completions year on year.



The company said it will update on current trading and guidance for FY18, alongside full year results announcement on September 6.



David Thomas, Chief Executive said, 'It has been another very strong year for the Group both operationally and financially. We have delivered our highest number of completions for nine years, more than any other housebuilder, and continue to see a positive mortgage environment and strong consumer demand.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX