

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Software product group Micro Focus International plc (MCFUF.PK, MCRO.L) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2017 profit before tax increased to $196.3 million from last year's $195.4 million.



Earnings per share were 66.51 cents, down from 71.61 cents a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 175.65 cents, compared to 146.70 cents last year.



Operating profit of $293.4 million declined from last year's $294.9 million.



Total revenues were $1.38 billion, an increase of 10.9% from $1.25 billion a year ago.



Revenues were 0.9% lower than the prior year's pro-forma constant currency or pro-forma CCY revenues, for the combination of Base Micro Focus and Serena.



Further, the company announced that second interim dividend increased 17.3% to 58.33 cents per share resulting in a full year dividend of 88.06 cents per share, an increase of 32.1% in line with twice covered dividend policy.



Following completion of the acquisition of HPE Software, the company will change its financial year end to 31 October and will report an 18 month financial period ending 31 October 2018.



Looking ahead, the company anticipates revenues for the current Micro Focus Group business for the six months to 31 October 2017 will be broadly flat on the comparative period.



In anticipation of the impending integration of the Micro Focus and HPE Software businesses in November, the company has put on hold any operational changes in the existing Micro Focus business.



The company will provide guidance for the combined 12 month period to 31 October 2018 when it reports in January 2018 on the Group's performance in the six months ending 31 October 2017.



