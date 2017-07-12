

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kenmare Resources Plc (KMR.L) Wednesday reported 8 percent increase in heavy mineral concentrate production to 359,000 tonnes for the second quarter from 331,300 tonnes in the same period last year.



The Irish incorporated mining company's Ilmenite production for the second quarter increased by 14 percent to 248,300 tonnes, while primary zircon production increased by 18 percent to 12,900 tonnes from the previous year.



The company said due to normal variations in shipping schedules, total shipping declined 10 percent to 279,600 tonnes from 309,000 tonnes in the prior year.



For the first half heavy mineral concentrate production was up 2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX