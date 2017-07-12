Duff Phelps, a premier independent advisor with expertise in the areas of valuation, corporate finance, disputes and investigations, compliance and regulatory matters, and other governance-related issues, has announced the completion of the integration of REAG with its rebranding to the Duff Phelps Real Estate Advisory Group. REAG, a leader in property valuation and consulting since 1992, was acquired as part of Duff Phelps' acquisition of American Appraisal in 2015. The REAG brand is now unified with the rest of Duff Phelps, going to market as the Duff Phelps Real Estate Advisory Group with a newly adopted logo.

The Duff Phelps Real Estate Advisory Group is a global business that provides comprehensive support in commercial real estate investments and transactions; asset and portfolio management support; technical services; and financing and debt advisory. The Duff Phelps Real Estate Advisory Group has over 300 professionals operating out of 25 offices around the world. In Europe, operations are principally in Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Portugal, Netherlands and France.

The Duff Phelps Real Estate Advisory Group will continue to offer independent consulting in line with international standards through specific services, such as real estate valuation; investment and transaction advisory; NPL portfolio analysis; acquisitions and divestments of public and private assets; and corporate operations.

Top management at the Duff Phelps Real Estate Advisory Group, Leo Civelli and Paola Ricciardi, respectively CEO and Country Manager Italy of Duff Phelps REAG S.p.A., and James Bauer, Country Manager Germany of Duff Phelps REAG GmbH, will remain in their respective roles.

"Being part of a global business like Duff Phelps allows us to respond to the challenges of an increasingly complex, global market," remarked Leo Civelli. "Our name may change, but not the quality of our services, competence and experience, which have always set us apart. As the Duff Phelps Real Estate Advisory Group, we can provide our clients with a broader service offering delivered through our global network of professionals with extensive industry and technical expertise."

Yann Magnan, Duff Phelps EMEA Leader, commented, "The rebrand represents an essential step towards unifying our global real estate practice and further consolidating our leadership in the market. The Duff Phelps Real Estate Advisory Group will continue to support clients in managing their assets, aiming, as always, at constantly improving our service quality."

About Duff Phelps

