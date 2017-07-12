BAE Systems Masters Critical Business Data, Enabling Data Champions with xDM from Semarchy

Intelligent MDM' Empowers Business Users to Stay Ahead of Export Controls for Regulatory Compliance

LONDON, July 12,2017 /PRNewswire/ --Semarchy, the Intelligent Master Data Management (MDM) company, today announced that BAE Systems, provider of some of the world's most advanced, technology-led defense, aerospace and security solutions, has employed its innovative xDM platform to harness the enormous amount of operational and engineering data the business relies upon.

BAE Systems looked to Semarchy as a disruptive solution that would provide a greater consistency of data for the back-office systems at a level of granularity which dusty legacy MDM solutions are incapable.

"After hearing about Semarchy being an innovator, we decided to investigate further," said Tony Croughan, Head of Programme (Business Transformation) for BAE Systems, Military Aircraft & Information (MA&I). "We're undergoing a major transformation of our back-office systems which necessitates data consistency to assure proper integrations between many different systems. Semarchy hands control from IT over to our business users and data stewards, which is extremely appealing and like nothing we had seen on the market."

BAE Systems put Semarchy through months of rigorous testing to meet the high expectations of quality and security. The Semarchy Proof-of-Value approach allowed for a much faster implementation once it passed all testing. Rather than give BAE Systems a demo version, BAE personnel were able to see a live working model of the solution, and then iterate from that starting point to catapult it to a fully-functional system.

"BAE Systems is a globally respected firm, with high expectations of their technology vendors and a rigorous testing process for new solutions," said Richard Branch, VP and GM for Semarchy UK. "When we first approached BAE about our Intelligent MDM solution, we knew this would be a huge undertaking. We are honored that xDM surpassed expectations in speed, ease of use, and accuracy. We are looking forward to a continued relationship, demonstrating our smart, agile and measurable approach to managing master data."

As the Intelligent MDM' company, Semarchy enables semantic consistency in an enterprise-centric fashion. The agile design of its solutions goes beyond conventional "golden record" tools, focusing on empowering and organizing the data stewardship function to provide trusted MDM across any domain. Semarchy xDM implementations start with business processes, including information governance from the ground-up, and concentrating on delivering measurable ROI to a business in weeks.

ABOUT BAE SYSTEMS

BAE Systems provides some of the world's most advanced, technology-led defense, aerospace and security solutions and employ a skilled workforce of some 82,500 people in over 40 countries. Working with customers and local partners, we develop, engineer, manufacture and support products and systems to deliver military capability, protect national security and people and keep critical information and infrastructure secure.

ABOUT SEMARCHY

Semarchy (www.semarchy.com) is the Intelligent MDM company. Its xDM platform is an innovation in multi-vector Master Data Management (MDM) that leverages smart algorithms and material design to simplify data stewardship, governance and integration. It is implemented via an agile and iterative approach that delivers business value almost immediately, and scales to meet enterprise complexity.

