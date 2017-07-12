Enterome Appoints Mary Thistle to its Board of Directors

PARIS, July 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ENTEROME SA, a pioneer of innovative therapies for microbiome-related diseases, is pleased to announce that Mary Thistle has joined the Enterome board as a Non-executive Director.

Ms. Thistle brings extensive experience in the life sciences industry, serving in senior finance, operations and business development roles. She is currently Chief Operating Officer at Dimension Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTX), a biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing new therapeutic products for people living with devastating rare and metabolic diseases associated with the liver, based on the most advanced mammalian adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery technology.

Prior to joining Dimension in 2015, Ms. Thistle was Senior Vice President, Business Development at Cubist Pharmaceuticals, where she was responsible for four major acquisitions, including Trius Therapeutics and Optimer Pharmaceuticals, significantly driving growth of the company's pipeline prior to Cubist's $9.5 billion acquisition by Merck & Co. (MSD outside the US). Prior to this, she held leadership positions at ViaCell, Inc. Ms. Thistle began her career in finance as a certified public accountant working with both private and public companies. She received her B.A. degree in accounting from the University of Massachusetts.

Georges Gemayel, Non-executive Chairman of Enterome, said: "We are pleased to welcome Mary to the Enterome Board. This is an exciting period for the Company and we are confident that Mary's experience will be a valuable asset assisting us to achieve our goals."

Ms. Thistle added: "I am honoured to join the Enterome board and look forward to working with the management team to help the Company capitalize on its world-leading position in understanding the microbiome to create novel therapies for microbiome-related diseases."

About Enterome

Enterome is pioneering the development of novel pharmaceuticals and diagnostics to support personalized therapies in microbiome-related diseases such as Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), cancer and metabolic diseases.

Enterome is also leading the development of new industry standards in gut microbiome quantitative and functional analysis. This technology leadership allows Enterome to open up the new field of therapeutic target discovery in the microbiome in order to address significant unmet medical needs.

Enterome has established partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies and academic research institutes, including Johnson & Johnson Innovation/Janssen Biotech, Takeda and Abbvie in inflammatory bowel and gastro-intestinal diseases; Bristol-Myers Squibb in immuno-oncology; and the Mayo Clinic and Geisinger hospitals in metabolic disorders.

Enterome also has a 50/50 joint venture with Nestlé Health Science, called Microbiome Diagnostics Partners, focused initially on the development of novel microbiome-based diagnostics for IBD and liver diseases.

The Company was established in 2012 in Paris (France) to develop the discoveries made by the INRA metagenomic platform, and is backed by leading venture capital investors (Seventure Partners, Lundbeckfonden Ventures, Health for Life Capital & Omnes Capital) and strategic investors (Nestlé Health Science, Shire & INRA Transfert).

