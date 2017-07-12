Thirty-five year industry veteran takes the reigns for company operations in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East



LONDON and Morristown, New Jersey, 2017-07-12 09:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James G. Bach has been appointed as the International division president of Louis Berger, reporting to the chief executive officer. In this role, Bach oversees strategic and operational performance for the company's International division, which provides a broad range of engineering, planning, architecture, development, construction management and program management services to national, state, local and private clients outside of the United States. Bach will operate from the Richmond, London office, where the company's International division is headquartered.



"As a skilled and seasoned executive with decades of leadership overseeing domestic and international operations at Louis Berger, Jim was a natural choice to assume the helm of our International division," said Jim Stamatis, chief executive officer. "Jim's leadership skills and his extraordinary understanding of our global operations makes him distinctively capable of working across internal operations to align and rally talent and resources to meet our client's needs. Jim will be a strong asset to our international operation as we continue to enhance client service in target markets."



Bach most recently served for four years as the chief operating officer for Louis Berger's headquarter operations in Morristown, New Jersey in the United States. As a member of Louis Berger's executive leadership team and a member of the International operating committee during his tenure as the chief operating officer, Bach has deep understanding of the company's international operations with a strong working relationship with the geography, practice and service leaders and a deep understanding of clients' needs.



Bach previously served as chief operating officer for Louis Berger's U.S. division between 2009 and 2013 and has played a key role in Louis Berger's efforts to transform the company's corporate culture and operations since 2007. During the past 35 years, he has held a series of leadership roles within the company, including leading the U.S. operations segment and serving as principal-in-charge for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Bach is a professional planner in New Jersey and holds a master's of city and regional planning from Rutgers University.



"When I joined Louis Berger 35 years ago, it was primarily an international company. While we have immensely expanded our U.S. market during that time, our international work will always be part of our DNA as a company," said Bach. "I am enthusiastic to work with such an extremely talented and collaborative global team, and look forward to working with our teams across Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East to continue to deliver Solutions for a better world."



From the firm's first international assignment in Burma (Myanmar) in 1959, Louis Berger's multidisciplinary team of engineers, scientists, planners and economists has been committed to delivering infrastructure programs that improve social, economic and environmental conditions across the globe. Today, the company is supporting international clients on large-scale signature infrastructure programs across the globe, ranging from the Grand Paris Metro in France and Panama's Third Bridge across the Panama Canal to the Cameroon-Nigeria Bridge and the recently completed Chenani-Nashri tunnel in India.



Click here to download a high-resolution image of Bach.



About Louis Berger



Louis Berger is a $1 billion global professional services corporation that helps infrastructure and development clients solve their most complex challenges. We are a trusted partner to national, state and local government agencies; multilateral institutions; and commercial industry clients worldwide. By focusing on client needs to deliver quality, safe, financially-successful projects with integrity, we are committed to deliver on our promise to provide Solutions for a better world.



Louis Berger operates on every habitable continent. We have a long-standing presence in more than 50 nations, represented by the multidisciplinary expertise of 6,000 engineers, economists, scientists, managers and planners.



Attachments:



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5218b74a-9c14-4c84-b578-3bf5d 6bf05a8



Regine de la Cruz Louis Berger rdelacruz@louisberger.com Madalina Randasu Louis Berger mrandasu@louisberger.com