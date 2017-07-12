

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Wirecard AG (WRCDF.PK) said that its supervisory board has agreed to modify and enlarge the company's operative management team, effective 1 January 2018.



Wirecard's CEO, Dr. Markus Braun (47), will continue his term at the top of the company. He has been reappointed as CEO until 31 December 2020.



Jan Marsalek, COO (37) has also been reappointed until the end of 2020.



Burkhard Ley (57), CFO of Wirecard AG, will retire from the operations side of the business upon expiration of his contract on 31 December 2017. Burkhard Ley will continue to support the company as a consultant, based on a contract starting 1 January 2018.



The supervisory board has appointed Alexander von Knoop (45) as Mr. Ley's successor. Von Knoop has been working with Wirecard AG since 2005 and has been a member of the management board of Wirecard Bank AG since 2014.



On 1 January 2018, Alexander von Knoop will take up his office as new CFO of Wirecard AG.



As of 1 January 2018, the management board will be enlarged by an additional member, Susanne Steidl (46). As Chief Product Officer (CPO), she will be responsible for the operation and technological development of the core products of the Wirecard group.



