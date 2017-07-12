TYSONS, Virginia, USA (ots) - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), the world's leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, today announced that it has signed an agreement with Zurich Insurance Company Ltd (Zurich), a leading global, multi-line insurance provider, by which the parties wish to extend until December 2022 the Master Services Agreement that will support Zurich's digital transformation initiatives.



The agreement was originally signed in 2009. With this new extension that is foreseen to become effective by the end of the year, DXC Technology will become the Preferred Systems Integrator supporting Zurich's strategic goal of bringing Zurich's data center environment to the next level using a "digital-first" approach.



As a centerpiece of its platform transformation journey, Zurich has turned to the hybrid cloud to deliver innovative applications and services, enabled by DXC, to more than 210 countries and territories. DXC has the world's most comprehensive insurance software portfolio, leadership in insurance business processes services, and significant capabilities in Cloud, Security, Mobility, Analytics & IoT, and Applications Management.



DXC will provide Zurich with private cloud as a managed service and in-life management and integration services for the company's use of public cloud. With the addition of digital platform and cloud services delivered by DXC, Zurich's hybrid infrastructure will enable it to seamlessly integrate new services from many providers and to support all workloads between private cloud and public cloud.



Thomas Kropp, Group Chief IT Services Officer at Zurich Insurance Group said: "Market differentiation is key in today's global insurance market. We need a committed technology partner who can scale alongside us and support and accelerate our strategy." He added: "We want to offer our customers innovative, convenient products and services quickly and cost effectively. Our decision to extend the contract with DXC signals our ongoing pledge to invest in the agility and modernization of our systems for our customers."



"True digital transformation requires the ability to deliver flawlessly today, while at the same time consider new approaches for tomorrow," said Mike Lawrie, chairman, president and CEO of DXC Technology. "Done properly, the efficiency gains that come from next-gen private and public cloud technologies are the foundation for driving digital transformations at leading companies like Zurich, for which DXC has been a committed service provider for 13 years."



About the New Agreement



The new agreement will help Zurich to bridge the cloud with some traditional elements, including the move from legacy systems to digital platforms. To support Zurich's modernization of its environment, DXC will eliminate as much of the underlying hardware as possible with the DXC Agility Platform, which includes point-and-click tools to provision new workloads and set up cloud orchestration, governance and security.



Zurich will also move to DXC's hyperconverged private cloud, a software-defined data center (SDDC) solution that meets scalability and security requirements at a lower cost. Powered by the DXC Agility Platform's hybrid cloud management solution, Zurich will be able to reduce its server provisioning time, reduce costs, and accelerate development with streamlined DevOps practices.



About DXC Technology



DXC Technology (DXC: NYSE) is the world's leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, helping clients harness the power of innovation to thrive on change. Created by the merger of CSC and the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, DXC Technology serves nearly 6,000 private and public sector clients across 70 countries.



The company's technology independence, global talent and extensive partner network combine to deliver powerful next-generation IT services and solutions. DXC Technology is recognized among the best corporate citizens globally. For more information, visit www.dxc.technology.



About Zurich



Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich) is a leading multi-line insurer that serves its customers in global and local markets. With about 54,000 employees, it provides a wide range of property and casualty, and life insurance products and services in more than 210 countries and territories. Zurich's customers include individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations. The Group is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, where it was founded in 1872. The holding company, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ZURN), is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and has a level I American Depositary Receipt (ZURVY) program, which is traded over-the-counter on OTCQX. Further information about Zurich is available at www.zurich.com.



