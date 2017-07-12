

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hochschild Mining PLC (HOC.L) reported Wednesday growth in second-quarter silver attributable production, but production of gold, silver equivalent ounces and gold equivalent ounces declined.



Looking ahead, the company said it remains on track to deliver its overall production target for 2017 of 37.0 million silver equivalent ounces or 500 thousand gold equivalent ounces and also reaffirmed its all-in sustaining cost per silver equivalent ounce forecast of between $12.2 and $12.7.



For the second quarter, attributable silver production was 4.82 million ounces, up from 4.55 million ounces last year. The company produced 60.815 thousand ounces of gold, down from 67.04 thousand ounces a year ago.



Attributable production of silver equivalent ounces were 9.3 million, down from 9.5 million last year. Attributable production of gold equivalent ounces were 126.01 thousand, lower than 128.50 thousand ounces a year ago.



Average realisable precious metal prices in the quarter were $1,262/ounce for gold and $16.2/ounce for silver, compared to $1,213/ounce for gold and $17.9/ounce for silver, respectively, in 2016.



Ignacio Bustamante, Chief Executive Officer said, 'Hochschild has continued to deliver a strong and steady production performance in the first half of the year and we are therefore pleased to reiterate both our 2017 output and cost forecasts. During the second half, we can look forward to increasing contributions from our new Pablo vein at Pallancata as well as starting the key portion of our 2017 brownfield exploration programme.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX