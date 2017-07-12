Sanoma will publish its Half-year Report (January-June) 2017 on Tuesday 25 July 2017 at around 8:30 Finnish time (6:30 UK time).



The event for analysts, investors and media will be held in English by President and CEO Susan Duinhoven and CFO and COO Markus Holm at 11:00 Finnish time (9:00 UK time) at Sanomatalo, Töölönlahdenkatu 2, Helsinki. The live audio webcast can be viewed on Sanoma's website at www.sanoma.com/en/investors and on demand after the event. The presentation material will be available on Sanoma's website after the report has been published.



Please join in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time by dialing



Finland: +358 (0)9 7479 0404 US: +1 719 457 1036 UK: +44 (0)330 336 9411 Netherlands: +31 (0)20 703 8261



Conference id: 7454706



To join the event at Sanomatalo, please register via email ir@sanoma.com by 24 July 2017.



Additional information



Sanoma's Investor Relations, Anna Tuominen, tel. +358 40 584 6944



Sanoma



Sanoma is a front running media and learning company impacting the lives of millions every day. We provide consumers with engaging content, offer unique marketing solutions to business partners and enable teachers to excel at developing the talents of every child.



With companies operating in Finland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Poland and Sweden, our net sales totalled EUR 1.6 billion and we employed over 5,000 professionals in 2016. The Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.