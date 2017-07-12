

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production growth accelerated notably as initially estimated in May, latest figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Wednesday.



Industrial production climbed a working-day-adjusted 6.2 percent year-over-year in May, much faster than the 2.5 percent rise in April. That was in line with the flash data published on July 6.



The measure has been rising since November last year.



Without adjustment, industrial production expanded 8.8 percent in May from a year ago.



Month-on-month, industrial production rebounded a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 2.3 percent in May, after a 0.7 percent fall in the prior month. These figures confirmed the flash data.



