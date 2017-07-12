

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech inflation slowed in June as cost of transport and clothing increased at slower rates from the previous year, the Czech Statistical Office reported Wednesday.



Consumer prices increased 2.3 percent year-on-year in June, in line with expectations, but slightly slower than the 2.4 percent growth seen in May.



Transport cost rose at a slower pace of 2.2 percent and clothing and footwear by 0.8 percent. Meanwhile, food and non-alcoholic beverages prices grew at a faster pace of 5.4 percent.



Prices of goods in total went up 2 percent and prices of services by 3.1 percent.



Month-on-month, consumer prices remained unchanged as expected in June.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX